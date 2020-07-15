/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pacific Grove, CA
Ocean View at Pacific Grove
1141 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1059 sqft
Located just 2 blocks away from the beautiful Pacific Ocean you will enjoy the soothing sounds the ocean offers. The lighthouse, located just minutes from your front door offers tranquility and beauty in your quiet neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Pacific Grove
Old Town
1070 Roosevelt Street
1070 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1008 sqft
1070 Roosevelt Street Available 08/15/20 Great Home Located In Quiet Monterey Neighborhood - This is a lovely home, located in a beautiful sunny neighborhood in Downtown Monterey.
New Monterey
718 Lottie Street
718 Lottie Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1204 sqft
COMING SOON - Charming Monterey Home - Charming home in great location / neighborhood. Two fireplaces in the home, one in the living room and one in the master bedroom. There is a washer & Dryer in the home for you us.
Skyline Forest
250 Forest Ridge Road #65
250 Forest Ridge Road, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1091 sqft
250 Forest Ridge Road #65 Available 08/14/20 Tanglewood Condominium With Beautiful Bay Views - This condo is located in a desirable Skyline Fores area, featuring vast scenic views of the ocean and coastline, located high on a forested ridge line.
Results within 5 miles of Pacific Grove
Carmel Point
26285 Dolores Street
26285 Dolores Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2064 sqft
26285 Dolores Street Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Carmel Home with Views of Point Lobos - (GREET) San Carlos Agency, Inc.
Hatton Fields
3768 Belle Folie
25045 Monterey Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,824
1200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $4824 to $7979 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This home rents for a minimum of 30 nights.
Monterey Vista
214 Mar Vista Drive
214 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
2000 sqft
TO VIEW: This property is equipped with a self viewing feature provided by Rently. If you would like to schedule a self viewing time please visit Rently.com and enter the property address. https://homes.rently.
Carmel Woods
3596 Forest Hideaway
24500 South San Luis Avenue, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,297
1300 sqft
Welcome to “Forest Hideaway”! Sleeps up to 4 adults & 1 child age 12 or under. **Rate depends on length of stay and time of year.
500 Glenwood Circle
500 Glenwood Circle, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
758 sqft
Available now Comfort and convenience are yours in this centrally-located condominium with easy access to downtown Monterey, the Del Monte Shopping Center, Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
Results within 10 miles of Pacific Grove
Shoreline Apartments
3124 Lake Dr, Marina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
870 sqft
Moments from the beach, these apartments are ideal for nature lovers. Newly renovated, pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, patios or balconies, and a mix of wood floors and carpets. Near golf courses, parks, beaches, and CSU-Monterey Bay.
9500 Center Street #48
9500 Center Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1067 sqft
Carmel Valley Condo - Two bedroom, two bath condo conveniently located just a block away from the Mid Valley Shopping Center.This is a clean and bright end unit has an expanded floor plan.
221 Quail Run Ct.
221 Quail Run Court, Del Rey Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1056 sqft
221 Quail Run Ct. Available 07/24/20 Condo Available at The Oaks of Del Rey Condominiums - Great two bedroom, two bathroom unit located at The Oaks of Del Rey in Monterey. The community features a Swimming pool, spa and tennis courts.
