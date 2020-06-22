999 Piedmont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Available now is a charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Pacific Grove. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, schools, DLI, NPS and MIIS.



This Home Features:

***Vaulted Ceilings

***Large Storage

***New Carpet

***Washer/Dryer

***Great Location

***Cat Friendly (case by case)



Landlord Pays: Sewer

Tenant Pays: Water, Trash and PG&E



Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

