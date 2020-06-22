All apartments in Pacific Grove
999 Piedmont Avenue

999 Piedmont Avenue · (831) 200-9083
Location

999 Piedmont Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Price and availability

Available now is a charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Pacific Grove. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, schools, DLI, NPS and MIIS.

This Home Features:
***Vaulted Ceilings
***Large Storage
***New Carpet
***Washer/Dryer
***Great Location
***Cat Friendly (case by case)

Landlord Pays: Sewer
Tenant Pays: Water, Trash and PG&E

Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 Piedmont Avenue have any available units?
999 Piedmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pacific Grove, CA.
Is 999 Piedmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
999 Piedmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 Piedmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 999 Piedmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 999 Piedmont Avenue offer parking?
No, 999 Piedmont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 999 Piedmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 999 Piedmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 Piedmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 999 Piedmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 999 Piedmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 999 Piedmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 999 Piedmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 999 Piedmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 999 Piedmont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 999 Piedmont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
