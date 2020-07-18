585 Ocean View Boulevard

Amenities

Views, Views, Views! Oceanfront panoramic views of Lover’s Point and the Monterey Bay. Both the living area and the master bedroom of this single floor condo have breathtaking views! Watch whales and other marine life and passing boats with the spotting scope or watch kids play on the beach.The well-equipped kitchen of this unit features maple cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless GE Profile appliances. Large flat screen televisions with premium cable service are provided in all rooms with a DVD player in the living room, high speed wifi internet access and land line telephone service. The bedrooms are furnished with premium Cal king or queen sized beds flanked by reading lamps and recessed lighting as well as flat screen TVs. The bathroom is equipped with a granite vanity with dual sinks and a shower over tub. The unit has central forced air heating and includes a Spacemaker washer and gas dryer. Carport parking with your own designated space behind a security gate is also provided.Swim, dive or kayak at Lover's Point cove across the street (with a white sand beach for sunning, a kiddie pool, beach volleyball court, snack bar/cafe/restaurant, grassy areas for picnics and bike, surrey, kayak and paddle board rentals, this park is a favorite of visitors and locals alike). Play golf at the oceanside Pacific Grove Golf Course, affectionately known as a "budget-minded alternative" to Pebble Beach. Or stroll down the coastal recreation trail just outside your front door and commune with seals and sea otters. The shops and restaurants of downtown Pacific Grove are just a short walk away. For an even more varied dining experience, a longer walk or a short drive will take you to Cannery Row, Fisherman’s Wharf, downtown Monterey or Carmel. And once you're completely relaxed, Pacific Grove is convenient to an amazing range of activities on the Peninsula. Within minutes you can be touring scenic 17-Mile Drive, hiking to secluded Big Sur beaches, horseback riding, deep-sea fishing or whale watching.This third level unit is one of only three at the property with decks overlooking Lover’s Point and Monterey Bay from both the living area and the master bedroom. This unit has it all!Note: This is a non-smoking building, and no barbecues are allowed



$3,700 security deposit, $185 document preparation fee



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.