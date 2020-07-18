All apartments in Pacific Grove
Find more places like 585 Ocean View Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pacific Grove, CA
/
585 Ocean View Boulevard
Last updated July 5 2020 at 2:39 AM

585 Ocean View Boulevard

585 Ocean View Boulevard · (831) 250-1833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pacific Grove
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

585 Ocean View Boulevard, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1061 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
stainless steel
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
Views, Views, Views! Oceanfront panoramic views of Lover’s Point and the Monterey Bay. Both the living area and the master bedroom of this single floor condo have breathtaking views! Watch whales and other marine life and passing boats with the spotting scope or watch kids play on the beach.The well-equipped kitchen of this unit features maple cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless GE Profile appliances. Large flat screen televisions with premium cable service are provided in all rooms with a DVD player in the living room, high speed wifi internet access and land line telephone service. The bedrooms are furnished with premium Cal king or queen sized beds flanked by reading lamps and recessed lighting as well as flat screen TVs. The bathroom is equipped with a granite vanity with dual sinks and a shower over tub. The unit has central forced air heating and includes a Spacemaker washer and gas dryer. Carport parking with your own designated space behind a security gate is also provided.Swim, dive or kayak at Lover's Point cove across the street (with a white sand beach for sunning, a kiddie pool, beach volleyball court, snack bar/cafe/restaurant, grassy areas for picnics and bike, surrey, kayak and paddle board rentals, this park is a favorite of visitors and locals alike). Play golf at the oceanside Pacific Grove Golf Course, affectionately known as a "budget-minded alternative" to Pebble Beach. Or stroll down the coastal recreation trail just outside your front door and commune with seals and sea otters. The shops and restaurants of downtown Pacific Grove are just a short walk away. For an even more varied dining experience, a longer walk or a short drive will take you to Cannery Row, Fisherman’s Wharf, downtown Monterey or Carmel. And once you're completely relaxed, Pacific Grove is convenient to an amazing range of activities on the Peninsula. Within minutes you can be touring scenic 17-Mile Drive, hiking to secluded Big Sur beaches, horseback riding, deep-sea fishing or whale watching.This third level unit is one of only three at the property with decks overlooking Lover’s Point and Monterey Bay from both the living area and the master bedroom. This unit has it all!Note: This is a non-smoking building, and no barbecues are allowed

$3,700 security deposit, $185 document preparation fee

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Ocean View Boulevard have any available units?
585 Ocean View Boulevard has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 585 Ocean View Boulevard have?
Some of 585 Ocean View Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Ocean View Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
585 Ocean View Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Ocean View Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 585 Ocean View Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pacific Grove.
Does 585 Ocean View Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 585 Ocean View Boulevard offers parking.
Does 585 Ocean View Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 585 Ocean View Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Ocean View Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 585 Ocean View Boulevard has a pool.
Does 585 Ocean View Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 585 Ocean View Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Ocean View Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 585 Ocean View Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 585 Ocean View Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 585 Ocean View Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 585 Ocean View Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ocean View at Pacific Grove
1141 Lighthouse Avenue
Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Similar Pages

Pacific Grove 1 BedroomsPacific Grove 2 Bedrooms
Pacific Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPacific Grove Apartments with Parking
Pacific Grove Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAMountain View, CASalinas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CA
Santa Cruz, CALos Gatos, CAMonterey, CAMorgan Hill, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CA
Capitola, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CASaratoga, CASoquel, CARio del Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

De Anza CollegeHartnell College
Mission CollegeMonterey Peninsula College
Santa Clara University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity