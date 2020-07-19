All apartments in Pacific Grove
284 Laurel Avenue

284 Laurel Avenue · (831) 658-4005
Location

284 Laurel Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 284 Laurel Avenue · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully Furnished With Comfort and Elegance - This gorgeous two-story home offers many custom features and ocean views from two of the bedrooms that will leave you longing for home when away.
Located at 284 Laurel Ave. in Pacific Grove and available now through May 31, 2021. It offers three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. The monthly rent is $5500 per month and is non-smoking and takes no pets.

As you enter the home, you're immediately greeted by a grand custom staircase and beautiful slate floors with inlaid tile just beyond opening the door. To the left is the sunken living room with a custom baluster separating it from the formal dining room with seating for eight. The visual is stunning! The living room is beautifully furnished and has open beamed ceilings, gas fireplace, and almost floor to ceiling radius windows. An area of the living room has a desk and lends itself to be the perfect office space.
The kitchen and family room are to the right and adjacent to the dining room and has a pass-through window for smooth functionality. It is fully equipped with kitchen ware to satisfy any chef. The appliances include a wine cooler, freestanding gas stove with oven, double door refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. There are granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space; no detail was left undone in its design. The breakfast bar coupled with the family room is guaranteed to be the hang out spot!

There is one bathroom in the downstairs portion of the home, with a walk-in travertine, glass enclosed shower and beaten pewter sink. Down stairs from this bathroom you will find a spacious laundry room with washer and dryer that may be used for storage only.

From the top of the staircase, the first bedroom is to the left and has mirrored closet doors and a queen size bed. Across the hall is a pocket bathroom boasting a gorgeous marble vessel sink atop travertine countertop.
The second bedroom offers a king size bed, and spectacular ocean view. The spacious master suite offers a Cal-king size bed, mirror closet doors that reflect an incredible ocean view.
The master bath is also very spacious and has a glass enclosed walk-in shower, blue-glass vessel sink laid in cobalt blue tile.

Besides being able to nestle up to the gas fireplace, the home is heated by natural gas central forced air. The fenced side yard has a small patio with bistro table and easy-care landscape. The home is approximately 2400 square feet. The garage is not part of the rental.

*Once applicants are approved this property will be managed by the homeowner. *

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 Laurel Avenue have any available units?
284 Laurel Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 284 Laurel Avenue have?
Some of 284 Laurel Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
284 Laurel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 284 Laurel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pacific Grove.
Does 284 Laurel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 284 Laurel Avenue offers parking.
Does 284 Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 284 Laurel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 Laurel Avenue have a pool?
No, 284 Laurel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 284 Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 284 Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 284 Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 284 Laurel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 284 Laurel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 284 Laurel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
