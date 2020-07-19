284 Laurel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fully Furnished With Comfort and Elegance - This gorgeous two-story home offers many custom features and ocean views from two of the bedrooms that will leave you longing for home when away.

Located at 284 Laurel Ave. in Pacific Grove and available now through May 31, 2021. It offers three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. The monthly rent is $5500 per month and is non-smoking and takes no pets.



As you enter the home, you're immediately greeted by a grand custom staircase and beautiful slate floors with inlaid tile just beyond opening the door. To the left is the sunken living room with a custom baluster separating it from the formal dining room with seating for eight. The visual is stunning! The living room is beautifully furnished and has open beamed ceilings, gas fireplace, and almost floor to ceiling radius windows. An area of the living room has a desk and lends itself to be the perfect office space.

The kitchen and family room are to the right and adjacent to the dining room and has a pass-through window for smooth functionality. It is fully equipped with kitchen ware to satisfy any chef. The appliances include a wine cooler, freestanding gas stove with oven, double door refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. There are granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space; no detail was left undone in its design. The breakfast bar coupled with the family room is guaranteed to be the hang out spot!



There is one bathroom in the downstairs portion of the home, with a walk-in travertine, glass enclosed shower and beaten pewter sink. Down stairs from this bathroom you will find a spacious laundry room with washer and dryer that may be used for storage only.



From the top of the staircase, the first bedroom is to the left and has mirrored closet doors and a queen size bed. Across the hall is a pocket bathroom boasting a gorgeous marble vessel sink atop travertine countertop.

The second bedroom offers a king size bed, and spectacular ocean view. The spacious master suite offers a Cal-king size bed, mirror closet doors that reflect an incredible ocean view.

The master bath is also very spacious and has a glass enclosed walk-in shower, blue-glass vessel sink laid in cobalt blue tile.



Besides being able to nestle up to the gas fireplace, the home is heated by natural gas central forced air. The fenced side yard has a small patio with bistro table and easy-care landscape. The home is approximately 2400 square feet. The garage is not part of the rental.



*Once applicants are approved this property will be managed by the homeowner. *



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914258)