60 Apartments for rent in Orangevale, CA with hardwood floors
"Was it roses instead of people that lived here? Like Orangevale was oranges. And Citrus Heights lemons maybe?" (-- Bob Stanley, Roseville)
The down to earth community of Orangevale is known for its rural community with rows of fruit trees. Some say there are more horses than people in this place that feels like country in the town. A name like Orangevale sounds refreshing, and the town has several areas zoned for residents to grow fruit trees and keep horses. This is a Census-designated population area, and at just 25 miles from downtown Sacramento, it is close enough to have the facilities of a big city, yet provides sufficient distance for residents to have the feel of a delightful rural community. The natural beauty of Orangevale has held its charm for over 100 years, making the transformation from early settlers attracted by gold prospecting and fertile land to those wanting to live in a beautiful setting with a sense of community. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Orangevale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.