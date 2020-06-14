Apartment List
60 Apartments for rent in Orangevale, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Orangevale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Birdcage Heights
10 Units Available
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
Studio
$1,049
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
860 sqft
Within proximity to I-80 near Sunrise Boulevard, Fair Oaks Park and the Sunrise Mall. Pet-friendly community features cable-ready units with a patio or balcony and microwave. On-site amenities include a courtyard and pool.

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
1 Unit Available
4640 Quail Hollow Court
4640 Quail Hollow Court, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Charming single story home in Fair Oaks with all appliances included. This home sits on a corner lot, with a landscaped front and back yard. There is wood style flooring throughout the home and carpeted bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Orangevale
Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Johnson Ranch
20 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Kaseberg - Kingswood
4 Units Available
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Cirby Side
5 Units Available
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,541
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Harding
4 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Harding
10 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,278
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
5 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1368 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sunrise Ranch
3 Units Available
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
960 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, spa and tailored courtyards. Located in the heart of the city close to Interstate 80, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
9 Units Available
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Renaissance wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
Broadstone
20 Units Available
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,542
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sunrise Oaks
1 Unit Available
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6935 Folsom Oaks Court
6935 Folsom Oaks Court, Granite Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1004 sqft
A Rare Gem in Granite Bay - This charming Granite Bay duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Perks include fireplace, multiple ceiling fans, laundry hook ups in garage, dishwasher.

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Larchmont Sunriver
1 Unit Available
1632 Klamath River Drive
1632 Klamath River Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1312 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Rancho Cordova! This spacious home features wood floors with a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7619 Kreth Rd
7619 Kreth Road, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2384 sqft
Beautiful Quiet Luxury | Fair Oaks 3bed / 3bath / 2384 Sqft - * 3 Beds, 3 Baths, 2384 Sqft * One of the master suite is Downstairs * 2 Car Garage attach * Bamboo floor * Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
Highland Reserve
1 Unit Available
20 Cayucos Ct.
20 Cayucos Court, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1546 sqft
20 Cayucos Ct.
City Guide for Orangevale, CA

"Was it roses instead of people that lived here? Like Orangevale was oranges. And Citrus Heights lemons maybe?" (-- Bob Stanley, Roseville)

The down to earth community of Orangevale is known for its rural community with rows of fruit trees. Some say there are more horses than people in this place that feels like country in the town. A name like Orangevale sounds refreshing, and the town has several areas zoned for residents to grow fruit trees and keep horses. This is a Census-designated population area, and at just 25 miles from downtown Sacramento, it is close enough to have the facilities of a big city, yet provides sufficient distance for residents to have the feel of a delightful rural community. The natural beauty of Orangevale has held its charm for over 100 years, making the transformation from early settlers attracted by gold prospecting and fertile land to those wanting to live in a beautiful setting with a sense of community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Orangevale, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Orangevale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

