Last updated July 22 2020

9 Apartments for rent in Ojai, CA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti...

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1115 Creekside Way H
1115 Creekside Way, Ojai, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Ojai Beauty - Ojai condo in the beautiful Creekside community, quiet, secluded with beautiful trees all around. This is a 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath plus lovely loft area.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1101 Daly Rd
1101 Daly Road, Ojai, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1596 sqft
1101 Daly Rd Available 08/16/20 Charming Spanish Home in a Great Ojai Location! - Available as early as August 16th - Please Do Not Disturb the Current Tenants - Very Clean - Great fenced backyard for relaxing or entertaining - Wonderful fruit trees

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
103 Bristol Road
103 Bristol Road, Ojai, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1590 sqft
Ojai 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom spacious Townhouse. Fully upgraded with custom kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Ojai

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
2636 Maricopa Hwy
2636 Maricopa Highway, Ventura County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Ojai Ranch Home with Great Pool and Spa! - Secluded Ojai home. A few minutes drive to Meiners Oaks or Downtown Ojai. This home is surrounded by farmlands. View the Mountains from the pool. Enjoy your a private pink moment from the back patio.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
2444 Maricopa Highway
2444 Maricopa Highway, Ventura County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3243 sqft
Discrete, serene, peaceful, luxurious, comfort, Ojai views, classic California indoor-outdoor living at its finest all describe this gorgeous modern farmhouse on + 2.23 acres.
Results within 5 miles of Ojai

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
12923 Blue Heron Cr
12923 Blue Heron Circle, Ventura County, CA
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
6832 sqft
Grand Spanish Home in Gated Rancho Matilija Community - This property is oozing with that vacation vibe so many of us are craving right now. Located in the gated community of Rancho Matilija this furnished house boasts 6 bedrooms and 5.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
12540 Ojai Santa Paula Rd
12540 Ojai Santa Paula Rd, Ventura County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1400 sqft
12540 Ojai Santa Paula Rd Available 08/15/20 3+2.5 Country Home in Upper Ojai - Newer 2017 Upper Ojai 3+2.5 home. Tastefully designed with two beds and one bath on one side of the house, master bedroom/bath and walk in closet on other side.
Results within 10 miles of Ojai

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Westside
264 FRANKLIN LANE
264 Franklin Lane, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
652 sqft
Spanish Style 1 BD/1BATH Duplex in Ventura (front unit) Hill Side Views - This duplex is nestled near the base of a hillside in Ventura. Features 1 one-bedroom, and one bath. The kitchen features easy-care laminate floors.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Midtown
3149 DR LA SUVIDA
3149 Grove Lane, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1885 sqft
JUST REDUCED! Come home to this stunning, traditional retreat in the heart of the coveted Hollywood Knolls. Beautifully updated, the estate boasts sleek hardwood floors, grand windows for floods of natural light, balconies & recessed lighting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Ojai, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ojai renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

