Downtown Ojai- Charming Studio - Adorable studio in desirable Downtown Ojai available now!



This studio has great natural light with a good-sized window and sliding glass door leading to patio area. Kitchenette with sink, additional storage with shelving above, air conditioning unit and full bath with stylish pedestal sink.



The charming patio is mostly enclosed and surrounded by wonderful landscaping to help create a sense of privacy.



Month to Month lease, utilities included except internet. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5829184)