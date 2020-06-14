Apartment List
/
CA
/
north tustin
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

171 Apartments for rent in North Tustin, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Tustin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11242 Skyline Drive
11242 Skyline Drive, North Tustin, CA
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
8100 sqft
Hills of North Tustin, Lemon Heights View Gated Estate overlooks splendid Peter’s Canyon with Pool, Spa, lighted Tennis Court, Sauna/Steam room, and much more! Approx. 8100 sq ft. house comes with 7 bedrooms 6.
Results within 1 mile of North Tustin
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
$
Cabrillo Park
23 Units Available
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,565
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
3 Units Available
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1767 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located minutes from I-5 and near Tustin High School. Cherry wood cabinets and updated appliances. A 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Patio or balcony in suites. Tiled entries and Jacuzzi tubs in updated bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
45 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,665
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
994 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sherman Oaks
6 Units Available
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1050 sqft
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 11 at 04:59pm
Tustin Avenue
5 Units Available
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
739 sqft
Located near Orange County Global Medical Center and the Santa Ana Freeway. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings. Amenities include washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
3 Units Available
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Gardens Apartment Homes is a 92-unit multifamily community located in Tustin, California. Their apartments in beautiful Tustin, California are spacious, well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8514 E Baker Hill Road
8514 East Baker Hill Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
882 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange with a premium view. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
147 N Mine Canyon Road
147 North Mine Canyon Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
875 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange , CA. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
201 Gallery Way
201 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
910 sqft
Bright and beautiful corner unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath, a garage and carport in the wonderful Shadow Canyon community. Located in Tustin Ranch, CA near the Tustin Market Place and 5 freeway.
Results within 5 miles of North Tustin
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
$
5 Units Available
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
921 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pasadena Village in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
1 Unit Available
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
788 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Segovia Apartments in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Irvine Business Complex
9 Units Available
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,945
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
$
The Colony
21 Units Available
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,963
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,183
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1057 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
2 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St, Tustin, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook Apartments in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Platinum Triangle
24 Units Available
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,996
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,252
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,732
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Southeast Anaheim
38 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,020
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Irvine Business Complex
44 Units Available
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,850
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Irvine Business Complex
37 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Irvine Business Complex
33 Units Available
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1266 sqft
Enjoy theater room, clubhouse, and online portal in this luxury apartment complex within a short distance from the I-405 and San Joaquin Marsh Reserve. Rooms feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre
46 Units Available
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1401 sqft
Rooftop saltwater pool, spa and outdoor theater. Indoor clubhouses feature gyms, games and media rooms. Valet service available. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
$
Cabrillo Park
36 Units Available
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with large balconies and patios, private yards in some homes, big bedrooms, and high-speed Internet. Private gated community with lighted tennis and basketball courts, fitness center and sauna.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Platinum Triangle
19 Units Available
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,683
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1115 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Woodbridge
36 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
City Guide for North Tustin, CA

It wasn't Chris Columbus but rather Columbus Tustin from Northern California who founded the city of Tustin in which this community resides. At that time it was just 1300 acres of land, and there weren't nearly as many shopping centers!

Once called Tustin Foothills, North Tustin is adjacent to and a part of Tustin, CA, and is nestled in the foothills of Peters Canyon Regional Park. With nearly 25,000 residents, this is a bustling community that's easily freeway accessible to Los Angeles, some 45 minutes away. It's also got plenty of green space, so feel free to park it up. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in North Tustin, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Tustin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

North Tustin 2 BedroomsNorth Tustin 3 BedroomsNorth Tustin Apartments with Balcony
North Tustin Apartments with GymNorth Tustin Apartments with Parking
North Tustin Apartments with PoolNorth Tustin Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAWest Carson, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles