/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM
203 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Tustin, CA
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
13242 Wheeler Place
13242 Wheeler Place, North Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1961 sqft
Fabulous Corner Lot (10,800 Sq.Ft.) Extensive Remodel!!! Spacious 3 Bedrooms 3 beautiful Bathrooms with Fixtures/Lights/Vanity) LARGE FAMILY room with fireplace has been used as a bedroom by previous residents.
Results within 1 mile of North Tustin
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1767 sqft
Located minutes from I-5 and near Tustin High School. Cherry wood cabinets and updated appliances. A 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Patio or balcony in suites. Tiled entries and Jacuzzi tubs in updated bathrooms.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
12121 Rice Drive
12121 Rice Drive, Tustin, CA
Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in the highly sought after 24-hour guard-gated San Miguel community, across the street from Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Property is a corner unit in a Cul-De-Sac.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
12921 Ternberry Court
12921 Ternberry Ct, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1298 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in the community of the Orchards in Tustin Ranch. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, newer stainless steel appliances, & breakfast nook.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
10930 PHILLIPS Street
10930 Phillips Street, Tustin, CA
LIVE IN THE DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY OF EL DORADO! WALKING DISTANCE TO AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS* SET ON A PREMIUM PRIVATE LOT BACKING TO PETERS CANYON* 4 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS* CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS, WINDOW BLINDS* NEWER CARPET* GOURMET KITCHEN
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
12709 Trent Jones Lane
12709 Trent Jones Lane, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1848 sqft
Charming Mediterranean style townhome located in Tustin Ranch. Spacious open floor plan with large master suite with walk-in closet, plus huge bonus room, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage with direct access and front patio.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2051 Yaqi
2051 Yaqi, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1804 sqft
Beautifully appointed home on a cul-de-sac street with a long driveway located in the Shadowbrook community! New designer paint and carpeting. gourmet kitchen with new granite counter tops, breakfast nook, newer dishwasher rand microwave.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
328 S California Street
328 South California Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1578 sqft
This great family home is on one of the most desirable quiet, tree-lined streets in Orange. This mid-century home is super clean.
1 of 39
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
2918 Sleeper Avenue
2918 Sleeper Avenue, Tustin, CA
Prestigious Tustin Ranch Living* This Highly Upgraded 4BR, 2.
Results within 5 miles of North Tustin
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre
46 Units Available
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1401 sqft
Rooftop saltwater pool, spa and outdoor theater. Indoor clubhouses feature gyms, games and media rooms. Valet service available. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodbridge
36 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,652
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Irvine Business Complex
55 Units Available
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1454 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Irvine Business Complex
37 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1398 sqft
Located near the 22, 55, and 91 freeways and UCI Medical Center. Each home offers a washer and dryer connection, enclosed backyard, and spacious interiors. On-site grill area, basketball court and play area.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Platinum Triangle
19 Units Available
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,464
1366 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Southeast Anaheim
40 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,015
1445 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
14452 Poplar Drive
14452 Poplar Drive, Tustin, CA
This single level, 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom home, has been completely remodeled inside, with tasteful, fresh, modern materials, throughout.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Villa Park
1 Unit Available
9201 Aubrey Circle
9201 Aubrey Circle, Villa Park, CA
Live in dramatic Villa Park on one of the most prestigious streets. New carpets on second level. New wood laminate floor on the first level and cabinets redone in the kitchen. All bathrooms updated and landscaping updated.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Irvine Spectrum
1 Unit Available
57 White Blossom
57 White Blossom, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1840 sqft
NEW Detached Home at Cypress Village, the Marigold Community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and a working/study area. Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
15222 Davenport Street
15222 Davenport Street, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1977 sqft
Live & Thrive in the original builder's "model home" of Columbus Square, located directly across from the gorgeous community park! It's like having your own private park! This highly upgraded, fully DETACHED home has been kept in pristine condition.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Northwood
1 Unit Available
12 Longstreet
12 Longstreet, Irvine, CA
Welcome to 12 Longstreet situated on a charming cul-de-sac street in the very desirable Northwood in Irvine.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Northwood
1 Unit Available
54 Tea Garden
54 Tea Gdn, Irvine, CA
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4 bath End Unit Condo located in the Beautiful Gated Community of Northwood II. This Home is in a Prime Location Just Across The Park and Pool Area! Mediterranean Style Home with Lots of Windows, High Ceilings and a Large Loft.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Westpark
1 Unit Available
17581 Webster Avenue
17581 Webster Avenue, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1450 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to lease a completely REMODELED home in the Westpark Community. Amazing new kitchen has granite countertops, brand new cabinets, plus new gas stove/oven/microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Orchard Hills
1 Unit Available
107 Villa
107 Villa Rdg, Irvine, CA
Brand New and Gorgeous in the Prestigious Gated Lago Community at the Reserve at Orchard Hills! Spacious Detached Property with Four Bedrooms - one conveniently located downstairs.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CA