3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM
130 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Highlands, CA
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haggin Park
1 Unit Available
4940 Willow Rock Way
4940 Willow Rock Way, North Highlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3809 A St.
3809 A Street, North Highlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1169 sqft
COMING SOON!! DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.
Results within 1 mile of North Highlands
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Antelope
10 Units Available
The Arbors at Antelope
3700 Navaho Dr, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1335 sqft
Community features private pet park, lush landscaping and quiet cul de sacs. Located close to Gibson Ranch County Park and McClellan Airfield. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, gas ranges and dishwashers.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Antelope
11 Units Available
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1125 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Mira Loma
1 Unit Available
3624 Mulholland Way
3624 Mulholland Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
This great home features a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, fridge, gas range, and microwave all included. Central heat and air.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
5041 Fletcher Ct
5041 Fletcher Court, Foothill Farms, CA
Available 06/30/20 Modern home - Property Id: 296999 Beautiful modern house. Park school walking distance. Freeway five minutes away. Great neighborhood Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6098 Camden Circle
6098 Camden Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1117 sqft
Two Story Townhome Unit w/ Attached Garage, Granite Countertops - This two story townhouse with attached single car garage features 2 bedrooms with additional den/3rd bedroom option. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
3860 Little Rock Drive
3860 Little Rock Drive, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1428 sqft
NICE UPDATED HOME IN ANTELOPE!! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Antelope has been totally renovated inside.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
7851 Cresleigh Court
7851 Crestleigh Court, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1189 sqft
Cute and Cozy Home in Antelope!!! - Available for immediate occupancy, this beautiful 3bdr/ 2bath home is located in the heart of Antelope. It features hardwood floors throughout and newer carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6139 Via Casitas
6139 Via Casitas, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1380 sqft
NICE TWO-STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CARMICHAEL!! - Very nice updated townhouse in Carmichael with plenty of upgrades including fresh paint and new carpet. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and separate nook area for dining.
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7049 Refined Court
7049 Refined Court, Foothill Farms, CA
Beautifully Updated 4bd/2ba Foothill Farms House with Pool - Call Today! - This Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Don Julio Blvd & Elkhorn Blvd.
Results within 5 miles of North Highlands
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
Oakvale
2 Units Available
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1000 sqft
A comfortable, quiet community near the American River Parkway. Controlled access. On-site grill area, open parking and garden-like surroundings. Recently renovated community with large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Birdcage Heights
8 Units Available
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1203 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Encina
20 Units Available
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1050 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Junction West
5 Units Available
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1468 sqft
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
Northrup
8 Units Available
The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1200 sqft
This upscale community is in an easy-to-access area. On-site amenities include four lighted tennis courts, a fitness center and a playground. Apartments are all spacious and include stainless steel appliances and wood-like flooring.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Del Paso Manor
14 Units Available
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1180 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Campus Commons
7 Units Available
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1226 sqft
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Old North Sacramento
15 Units Available
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1350 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
14 Units Available
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1600 sqft
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
4414 Country Run Way
4414 Country Run Way, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1410 sqft
Very nice home for rent in Antelope! This home features a large living area, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Enjoy the spacious and fully fenced backyard, which is perfect for entertaining! Close to shopping, schools and entertainment.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5356 Elsinore Way
5356 Elsinore Way, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Larchmont Sunriver
1 Unit Available
1632 Klamath River Drive
1632 Klamath River Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1312 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Rancho Cordova! This spacious home features wood floors with a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmichael Colony
1 Unit Available
3632 Marshall Ave
3632 Marshall Avenue, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
3632 Marshall Ave Available 06/15/20 Completely Remodeled Carmichael 3 bedroom with huge back yard $1995.
