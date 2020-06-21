708 Third Ave

Amenities

Convenient location ( 5 minutes to Hwy 101 March Road). Centrally located to major cities and tech companies in Peninsula. Single family house 2 levels with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. This beautiful 4 bed/3 bath home is approximately 1450 sq ft. of open living space. The kitchen is with cabinetry, range/oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The master bedroom is spacious with lots of nature lightnings. The master suite has the opportunity for a walk-in closet. New hardwood flooring throughout the 2nd level. This cozy home is conveniently situated near four major freeways (280, 92, 84 & 101).



Area: Easy access to Highway 280, 101, 84 & 92. Close proximity to Facebook Menlo Park, Palo Alto Apple, Stanford University, Stanford Medical Center, Downtown Redwood City, and Atherton.



Amenities

* Laminate Wood Flooring on 2nd floor

* Washer & Dryer

* Master Bedroom with en-suite Bathroom

* Natural Light

* Dishwasher

* Freshly Painted

*Newly installed water tank

* Exterior security cameras



Rental Terms:

• Minimum one year lease

• Rent: $4,995/month

• Security Deposit: $5,995

• Available On: June 15, 2020

• Utilities: Resident is responsible for PG&E, water, garbage. Owner pays for yard service, pest control, and outside security camera monitors.

• Good credit score required with verifiable good rental history.

• This is a no smoking residence.

• No Pets Preferred. Small non shedding dog or cat might be negotiable.

• Unfurnished (Photos shown as staged. Now the house is not furnished and ready for your own interior preference)

• 4 Cars maximum



* As property owner or manager we do not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, familial status, or national origin.



Please email or text your name and phone number and we will contact you right away.