Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal garage range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Bi-Level Town Home Ready for Lease Newark - Available now, a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Bi-Level town home, with 2 car attached garage in Newark. Located on Jarvis Avenue, a desirable area blocks from Newark Blvd, Lincoln Elementary School, Newark Tech Center, Stanford Health Care, Logitech, Pacific Research Center and much more.



This home offers, 3 large sunny bedrooms, with beautiful laminate flooring, 2.5 baths, master bedroom and master bath, new tile in master shower. The kitchen is wonderful! Beautiful granite counter tops, large deep kitchen sinks, gas stove, garbage disposal and large pantry. The living room has a sliding glass door that leads to the private patio at the entry. There is a swing set directly outside your private entrance, great for the kids!



This is a must see, in a desirable location, quiet area with great neighbors!



Give us a call to set an appointment to see this beautiful home! Won't last long!



First months rent plus deposit required

No Pets

Owner Pays water and garbage

Owner pays HOA

Shown by appointment only



Requirements:

Income = 2.5 Times the Rent

600+ Credit Score

No Judgements

No Evictions



Location

6908 Jarvis Avenue

Newark CA 94560



Contact

Trinity Management Services Inc.

707-649-0927



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5332969)