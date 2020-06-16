Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Bi-Level Town Home Ready for Lease Newark - Available now, a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Bi-Level town home, with 2 car attached garage in Newark. Located on Jarvis Avenue, a desirable area blocks from Newark Blvd, Lincoln Elementary School, Newark Tech Center, Stanford Health Care, Logitech, Pacific Research Center and much more.
This home offers, 3 large sunny bedrooms, with beautiful laminate flooring, 2.5 baths, master bedroom and master bath, new tile in master shower. The kitchen is wonderful! Beautiful granite counter tops, large deep kitchen sinks, gas stove, garbage disposal and large pantry. The living room has a sliding glass door that leads to the private patio at the entry. There is a swing set directly outside your private entrance, great for the kids!
This is a must see, in a desirable location, quiet area with great neighbors!
Give us a call to set an appointment to see this beautiful home! Won't last long!
First months rent plus deposit required
No Pets
Owner Pays water and garbage
Owner pays HOA
Shown by appointment only
Requirements:
Income = 2.5 Times the Rent
600+ Credit Score
No Judgements
No Evictions
Location
6908 Jarvis Avenue
Newark CA 94560
Contact
Trinity Management Services Inc.
707-649-0927
