Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

6908 Jarvis Avenue

6908 Jarvis Avenue · (707) 649-0927
Location

6908 Jarvis Avenue, Newark, CA 94560
Newark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6908 Jarvis Avenue · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Bi-Level Town Home Ready for Lease Newark - Available now, a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Bi-Level town home, with 2 car attached garage in Newark. Located on Jarvis Avenue, a desirable area blocks from Newark Blvd, Lincoln Elementary School, Newark Tech Center, Stanford Health Care, Logitech, Pacific Research Center and much more.

This home offers, 3 large sunny bedrooms, with beautiful laminate flooring, 2.5 baths, master bedroom and master bath, new tile in master shower. The kitchen is wonderful! Beautiful granite counter tops, large deep kitchen sinks, gas stove, garbage disposal and large pantry. The living room has a sliding glass door that leads to the private patio at the entry. There is a swing set directly outside your private entrance, great for the kids!

This is a must see, in a desirable location, quiet area with great neighbors!

Give us a call to set an appointment to see this beautiful home! Won't last long!

First months rent plus deposit required
No Pets
Owner Pays water and garbage
Owner pays HOA
Shown by appointment only

Requirements:
Income = 2.5 Times the Rent
600+ Credit Score
No Judgements
No Evictions

Location
6908 Jarvis Avenue
Newark CA 94560

Contact
Trinity Management Services Inc.
707-649-0927

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5332969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6908 Jarvis Avenue have any available units?
6908 Jarvis Avenue has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6908 Jarvis Avenue have?
Some of 6908 Jarvis Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6908 Jarvis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6908 Jarvis Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6908 Jarvis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6908 Jarvis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 6908 Jarvis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6908 Jarvis Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6908 Jarvis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6908 Jarvis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6908 Jarvis Avenue have a pool?
No, 6908 Jarvis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6908 Jarvis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6908 Jarvis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6908 Jarvis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6908 Jarvis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6908 Jarvis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6908 Jarvis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
