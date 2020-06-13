187 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in National City, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
National City
2 Units Available
Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln, National City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1191 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-805. Units feature a washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and offers an online portal, pool, and trash valet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
National City
1 Unit Available
1840 I Ave
1840 I Avenue, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
768 sqft
CUTE 2-BEDROOM / 1-BATHROOM HOUSE - NATIONAL CITY - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** This cute 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom house rents for $2095 per month and is AVAILABLE NOW! It is located in a nice quiet neighborhood (only 1 block
Results within 1 mile of National City
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
National City
4 Units Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,803
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,585
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Harborside
7 Units Available
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
840 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Harborside
4 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
309 S Willie James Jones Ave
309 South Willie James Jones Avenue, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,629
1614 sqft
Lincoln Park 4bd/2bth House, Extra Lg yard, All New. Ready to Move In by May 5th - Centrally Located Single Home with new kitchen, appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
3830 Grandview Pl
3830 Grandview Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1550 sqft
Grandview - Property Id: 247473 This property is currently being shown. Please text 760-805-6709 for a private social distancing appointment. Beautiful Bonita Mesa home sits on a hill off of a quiet dead end street.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
53 Catspaw Cape
53 Catspaw Cape, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2050 sqft
Beautifully furnished, water front, 3bd/3ba with sliding glass doors that open up completely allowing for a true in door/ out door living experience and enjoyment of the water view. Beds: one sleeper sofa, two queen beds and king bed in master.

1 of 10

Last updated June 30 at 08:44am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
5525 Roanoke Street
5525 Roanoke Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1062 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single family home with entertainer's outdoor deck and large yard space. This property boasts a tastefully reimagined kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, built in range & designer fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of National City
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Otay Ranch Village
19 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,772
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,632
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
Rancho - Del Rey
12 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1300 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
$
Core-Columbia
43 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,829
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
East Village
14 Units Available
Market Street Village
699 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,583
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
972 sqft
Located in Downtown San Diego's East Village, this community offers residents amenities like a sauna, hot tub, gym, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
East Village
289 Units Available
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1710 sqft
Situated in the vibrant, diverse, urban East Village neighborhood of Downtown San Diego, Pinnacle on the Park boasts close proximity to the beautiful Marina Embarcadero and 5 star dining restaurants Grab a celebratory beverage at Amplified Ales
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
Terra Nova
13 Units Available
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
East Village
44 Units Available
Alexan ALX
300 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,906
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,264
1393 sqft
Modern homes with bay windows, tiled bathrooms, hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a rooftop swimming pool, a game room and a beer garden. Minutes away from Gaslamp District.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
East Village
32 Units Available
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,329
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
1357 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Ocean Crest
4 Units Available
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1395 sqft
Minutes from the San Diego South Bay area. Recently renovated community with in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include pool, playground, grill area, tennis and basketball courts, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Harborview
28 Units Available
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,615
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,825
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,265
1329 sqft
Between San Diego’s beaches and parks and urban comforts, lies Valentina, a luxury apartment residence. This is where you unwind from dusk to dawn. Welcome to the world of Valentina.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Talmadge
3 Units Available
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1105 sqft
Mission Pacific is in the vibrant and hip Kensington/Talmadge district and offers beautiful, bright floor plans for ideal San Diego living. Enjoy being just a few minutes from San Diego State University, Mission Valley, and the Gaslamp district.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Little Italy
25 Units Available
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,990
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
886 sqft
Stylish apartment building in San Diego's Harborview neighborhood, within walking distance of San Diego Bay. One-bedroom units with granite counters, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. One underground parking space included in lease. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Harborview
10 Units Available
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,000
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,440
1182 sqft
Luxury community with complimentary WiFi, charging stations, coffee bar and fob entry access. Apartments are spacious and feature high-end fixtures. Located just two blocks from the waterfront park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
East Village
7 Units Available
Cityview SD
840 17th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
844 sqft
Easy access to the city via I-5 and Balboa Park. Enjoy the rooftop sundeck with harbor views, a refreshing pool, life-size chess game and putting green. Gourmet kitchens and climate control.
City Guide for National City, CA

National City: The San Diego suburb that proudly served as the movie location for Return of the Killer Tomatoes!

National City is located in San Diego County, just east of the San Diego Bay. About 59,000 people live in this city, which is among the oldest in San Diego with an incorporation date of 1887. In fact, Brick Row on Heritage Square is a group of row houses built the same year the city was incorporated, and its now on the National Register of Historic Places. But don't worry there are newer properties you can live in if you're not into buildings that were constructed before your grandparents were born. There are also other landmarks in the area, including the Naval Base San Diego, which is located along the three-mile stretch of the bay right next to National City. Within a mere 15-minute drive are the beaches of San Diego, Coronado Island, and the Mexico/California border, so there is plenty to do in this area.

Having trouble with Craigslist National City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in National City, CA

Finding an apartment in National City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

