2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM
10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Morgan Hill, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Morgan Ranch
1100 Vintage Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,381
1175 sqft
Morgan Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be conducting self-guided tours by appointment only. Please call us today for an appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Monte Vista at Morgan Hill
16945 Del Monte Ave, Morgan Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
901 sqft
Modern community in the center of San Jose. High ceilings, fantastic layouts with ample space and full kitchens. On-site spa and fitness studio. Near major highways.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
260 W. Dunne Ave #10
260 West Dunne Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1204 sqft
2 Story, 2 bedroom , 1 1/2 bath - 2 story, 2 bd. 1 1/2 ba. corner unit ,in the Hidden Meadows neighborhood No Pets Allowed (RLNE5588989)
Results within 1 mile of Morgan Hill
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1660 Edmundson Ave #A
1660 West Edmundson Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1145 sqft
1660 Edmundson Ave #A Available 07/01/20 Charming 2 Bedroom Home! - Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on the large balcony overlooking Paradise Valley! Recently remodeled! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large living room, dinning area, kitchen with granite
Results within 5 miles of Morgan Hill
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coyote
1 Unit Available
584 Monterey Rd
584 Monterey Road, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
2 Bedroom Country Home! - Quiet Country Home, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Living Room, Kitchen, Detached Garage with Laundry Hookups, and Fenced Yard. Water and Garbage Included. Please drive by the unit.
Results within 10 miles of Morgan Hill
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Mission Park
766 1st St, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
893 sqft
Close to Hecker Pass, Eagle Ridge Golf Club and plenty of shops. A five-acre property recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. On-site pool, playground, courtyard and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Los Paseos
1 Unit Available
163 Sunwood Meadows Place
163 Sunwood Meadows Place, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
920 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7767 Monterey St - 7767Monterey,"A"
7767 Monterey Street, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
900 sqft
LOVELY UPPER TWO BDRM UNIT IN GATED BUILDING IN GILROY - Behind the gates of this secured building so conveniently located near everything is your new Gilroy home...consider two spacious bedrooms, two full baths.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1063 Esparanza Way
1063 Esparanza Way, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1300 sqft
1063 Esparanza Way Available 06/15/20 WELL APPOINTED BASKING RIDGE TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME - Consider the very long list of amenities that comes with this updated and upgraded two bedroom, two and a half bath town home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chantillery
1 Unit Available
210 Fairway Glen Lane
210 Fairway Glen Lane, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1008 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.
