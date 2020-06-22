All apartments in Morgan Hill
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

725 Barrett Ave

725 Barrett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

725 Barrett Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Amenities

Lovely Home ! - This Beautiful 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Features New Hardwood Flooring, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room with Fireplace, Kitchen with Tile Floors, Granite Counters, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Island, Walk in Pantry, Dining Area. Inside Laundry, Master Bedroom with Large Office. Master Bath with Double Sink, Jacuzzi Tub, Separate Shower. Large Walk in Closet. Two Bedrooms with Jack and Jill Bathroom. Remote Controlled Recessed Lighting Through Out, Central Heating and A/C, Backyard with Patio and Small Gazebo with Swing, 3 Car Garage. Tenants Responsible for Utilities.

Please drive by the unit. If you like the area it is in, give our office a call (408)779-0111 to schedule an appointment to view the inside.

One Year Lease
Non Smoking
No Pets

$3600 Monthly Rent
$3800 Security Deposit

Prospectors Property Management
DRE#01398052
(408)779-0111
www.ppmrental.com

YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD OUR APPLICATION FROM OUR WEBSITE!.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2726633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Barrett Ave have any available units?
725 Barrett Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morgan Hill, CA.
What amenities does 725 Barrett Ave have?
Some of 725 Barrett Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Barrett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
725 Barrett Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Barrett Ave pet-friendly?
No, 725 Barrett Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morgan Hill.
Does 725 Barrett Ave offer parking?
Yes, 725 Barrett Ave does offer parking.
Does 725 Barrett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Barrett Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Barrett Ave have a pool?
No, 725 Barrett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 725 Barrett Ave have accessible units?
No, 725 Barrett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Barrett Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Barrett Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Barrett Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 725 Barrett Ave has units with air conditioning.
