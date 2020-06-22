725 Barrett Ave

Amenities

Lovely Home ! - This Beautiful 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Features New Hardwood Flooring, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room with Fireplace, Kitchen with Tile Floors, Granite Counters, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Island, Walk in Pantry, Dining Area. Inside Laundry, Master Bedroom with Large Office. Master Bath with Double Sink, Jacuzzi Tub, Separate Shower. Large Walk in Closet. Two Bedrooms with Jack and Jill Bathroom. Remote Controlled Recessed Lighting Through Out, Central Heating and A/C, Backyard with Patio and Small Gazebo with Swing, 3 Car Garage. Tenants Responsible for Utilities.



Please drive by the unit. If you like the area it is in, give our office a call (408)779-0111 to schedule an appointment to view the inside.



One Year Lease

Non Smoking

$3600 Monthly Rent

$3800 Security Deposit



Prospectors Property Management

DRE#01398052

(408)779-0111

www.ppmrental.com



No Pets Allowed



