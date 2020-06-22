16715 Del Monte Ave.

Amenities

Located in the Heart of Downtown Morgan Hill near Restaurants & Entertainment! Schedule a Tour Toda! - You will find that Downtown Morgan Hill is the culinary and entertainment mecca with more than 30 restaurants offering diners wonderful selections for any palate.



The historic downtown offers charming boutiques, public art displays, year-round Farmers’ Market, and special events and festivals. Popular events such as the Mushroom Mardi Gras, the Fourth of July Parade, and the Taste of Morgan Hill are family favorites. You can find art walks, brew crawls and wine strolls throughout the year.



Details:



- 3 Bedroom & 1.5 Bath with 1,100 sq. ft. of living space

- Elegant engineered wood floor throughout the home

- Kitchen has modern countertops and a new stainless steel sink

- All bedrooms have ceiling fans

- Double Pane Windows throughout the home

- Modern and renovated bathrooms

- Full-Size Washer and Dryer in the home

- Air Conditioning unit will be installed

- The large backyard is perfect for outdoor entertaining

- Covered Private (2) Car Carport

- Electric Outlet for an Electric Car Charger located in the Carport

- Water is included in the rent



Location Details:

.05 miles to Downtown Mogan Hill

.05 miles to local restaurants - Opa, Mo's, Ladera Grill, Trail Dust BBQ, Rosy's At The Beach

3 miles to Castillo's Hillside Shire Winery

5 miles to Clos LaChance Winery

10 miles to San Jose

10 miles to Gilroy



Application Details:

- Apply online today: www.forbesgrouppm.com

- Non-Refundable $45 application fee per person. *Credit Screening Required*

- Applicant must submit proof of gross income (2.5x monthly rent)

- A deposit is equal to one month’s rent on approved credit



To schedule a private tour please contact Forbes Group at (650) 499-7035 or email leasing@forbesgrouppm.com



No Cats Allowed



