All apartments in Morgan Hill
Find more places like 16715 Del Monte Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morgan Hill, CA
/
16715 Del Monte Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

16715 Del Monte Ave.

16715 Del Monte Ave · (408) 399-5252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Morgan Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16715 Del Monte Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16715 Del Monte Ave. - 16715 Del Monte Ave. · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Located in the Heart of Downtown Morgan Hill near Restaurants & Entertainment! Schedule a Tour Toda! - You will find that Downtown Morgan Hill is the culinary and entertainment mecca with more than 30 restaurants offering diners wonderful selections for any palate.

The historic downtown offers charming boutiques, public art displays, year-round Farmers’ Market, and special events and festivals. Popular events such as the Mushroom Mardi Gras, the Fourth of July Parade, and the Taste of Morgan Hill are family favorites. You can find art walks, brew crawls and wine strolls throughout the year.

Details:

- 3 Bedroom & 1.5 Bath with 1,100 sq. ft. of living space
- Elegant engineered wood floor throughout the home
- Kitchen has modern countertops and a new stainless steel sink
- All bedrooms have ceiling fans
- Double Pane Windows throughout the home
- Modern and renovated bathrooms
- Full-Size Washer and Dryer in the home
- Air Conditioning unit will be installed
- The large backyard is perfect for outdoor entertaining
- Covered Private (2) Car Carport
- Electric Outlet for an Electric Car Charger located in the Carport
- Water is included in the rent

Location Details:
.05 miles to Downtown Mogan Hill
.05 miles to local restaurants - Opa, Mo's, Ladera Grill, Trail Dust BBQ, Rosy's At The Beach
3 miles to Castillo's Hillside Shire Winery
5 miles to Clos LaChance Winery
10 miles to San Jose
10 miles to Gilroy

Application Details:
- Apply online today: www.forbesgrouppm.com
- Non-Refundable $45 application fee per person. *Credit Screening Required*
- Applicant must submit proof of gross income (2.5x monthly rent)
- A deposit is equal to one month’s rent on approved credit

To schedule a private tour please contact Forbes Group at (650) 499-7035 or email leasing@forbesgrouppm.com

All the Best,
Forbes Group Property Management
www.forbesgrouppm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5858273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16715 Del Monte Ave. have any available units?
16715 Del Monte Ave. has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16715 Del Monte Ave. have?
Some of 16715 Del Monte Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16715 Del Monte Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
16715 Del Monte Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16715 Del Monte Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16715 Del Monte Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 16715 Del Monte Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 16715 Del Monte Ave. does offer parking.
Does 16715 Del Monte Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16715 Del Monte Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16715 Del Monte Ave. have a pool?
No, 16715 Del Monte Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 16715 Del Monte Ave. have accessible units?
No, 16715 Del Monte Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 16715 Del Monte Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16715 Del Monte Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16715 Del Monte Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16715 Del Monte Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16715 Del Monte Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monte Vista at Morgan Hill
16945 Del Monte Ave
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Morgan Ranch
1100 Vintage Lane
Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Similar Pages

Morgan Hill 2 BedroomsMorgan Hill Apartments with Balcony
Morgan Hill Apartments with GarageMorgan Hill Apartments with Parking
Morgan Hill Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CA
Salinas, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CAAshland, CAPacific Grove, CACherryland, CARipon, CA
Capitola, CAEast Foothills, CALathrop, CAAlamo, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CACeres, CAMountain House, CAPatterson, CADel Monte Forest, CAModesto, CAHollister, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayHartnell College
Mills CollegeMission College
Samuel Merritt University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity