Montecito, CA
906 Chelham Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

906 Chelham Way

906 Chelham Way · (805) 850-7535
Location

906 Chelham Way, Montecito, CA 93108
Montecito Home Estates

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 906 Chelham Way · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

906 Chelham Way Available 07/01/20 Montecito - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath single story apartment, includes utilities - Very charming one bedroom, one bath ground level apartment below main house in beautiful Montecito on gorgeous tree lined street. Fully remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Unit includes a stackable washer/dryer unit. Walking distance to Westmont College. Monthly rent includes water, trash, gas, electricity, and parking for one car. Tenant is responsible for internet and cable. Weekly gardener included. No smoking. No pets, please don't ask. Must have excellent credit and strong references.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3340420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Chelham Way have any available units?
906 Chelham Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 906 Chelham Way have?
Some of 906 Chelham Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Chelham Way currently offering any rent specials?
906 Chelham Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Chelham Way pet-friendly?
No, 906 Chelham Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montecito.
Does 906 Chelham Way offer parking?
Yes, 906 Chelham Way does offer parking.
Does 906 Chelham Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 Chelham Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Chelham Way have a pool?
No, 906 Chelham Way does not have a pool.
Does 906 Chelham Way have accessible units?
No, 906 Chelham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Chelham Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Chelham Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 906 Chelham Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 Chelham Way does not have units with air conditioning.
