906 Chelham Way Available 07/01/20 Montecito - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath single story apartment, includes utilities - Very charming one bedroom, one bath ground level apartment below main house in beautiful Montecito on gorgeous tree lined street. Fully remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Unit includes a stackable washer/dryer unit. Walking distance to Westmont College. Monthly rent includes water, trash, gas, electricity, and parking for one car. Tenant is responsible for internet and cable. Weekly gardener included. No smoking. No pets, please don't ask. Must have excellent credit and strong references.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3340420)