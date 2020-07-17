All apartments in Monte Rio
Find more places like 20279 Alder Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monte Rio, CA
/
20279 Alder Rd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

20279 Alder Rd.

20279 Alder Road · (707) 869-0808 ext. 106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

20279 Alder Road, Monte Rio, CA 95462

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20279 Alder Rd. · Avail. Sep 1

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
20279 Alder Rd. Available 09/01/20 Two bedroom one bath private home, sunny yard, basement -
Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm. Please call our office to schedule.

Must come with a mask, gloves and foot coverings, and valid Government Issue ID. If you come unprepared the appointment will be canceled. We ask that you be punctual for your scheduled appointment. If you need to re-schedule please call our office.
For Occupied properties, go online and fill out a completed application and submit to our office. We will take the applications in the order they are received and set appointments when the property becomes vacant and read above paragraphs for for viewing times and requirements.

Keep in mind that we are on limited staff in the office. We will respond as soon as we are able.

Two bedroom one bath private home, sunny yard, Storage
Propane range, refridge, dishwasher, ice-maker, micro-wave, w/d hook ups, and forced air heating
Open dining, living and kitchen area with custom cupboards, granite tile counter and wood laminate flooring. full bath, tile tub/shower combo including tile flooring. Master bedroom with slider leading out to wrap around three sided deck, overlooking fully fenced in sunny yard. Lower level basement with storage and laundry. Off street parking for two vehicles and built in wheel chair ramp

{Cat or small dog considered}

Available 09/01-DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT RESIDENT

Rental price includes: no utilities

(RLNE1965070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20279 Alder Rd. have any available units?
20279 Alder Rd. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20279 Alder Rd. have?
Some of 20279 Alder Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20279 Alder Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
20279 Alder Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20279 Alder Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 20279 Alder Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monte Rio.
Does 20279 Alder Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 20279 Alder Rd. offers parking.
Does 20279 Alder Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20279 Alder Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20279 Alder Rd. have a pool?
No, 20279 Alder Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 20279 Alder Rd. have accessible units?
Yes, 20279 Alder Rd. has accessible units.
Does 20279 Alder Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20279 Alder Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 20279 Alder Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20279 Alder Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20279 Alder Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASanta Rosa, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CARichmond, CANovato, CA
Hercules, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAUkiah, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CAStrawberry, CACloverdale, CA
Clearlake Riviera, CAHealdsburg, CAWindsor, CASebastopol, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CASt. Helena, CAMill Valley, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
City College of San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity