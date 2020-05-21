All apartments in Monrovia
320 E Lemon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

320 E Lemon Avenue

320 East Lemon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

320 East Lemon Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable is an understatement! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of Monrovia within walking distance of the downtown area, minutes away from the Gold Line, and close to a variety of shopping options. There is a lovely front yard along with a rear deck that is perfect for enjoying the outdoors. The inside spaces are ample with a beautiful kitchen and updated bathrooms. Pets are a possibility, which is an additional bonus. Truly one of the nicest properties for lease, it is definitely a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 320 E Lemon Avenue have any available units?
320 E Lemon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
Is 320 E Lemon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
320 E Lemon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 E Lemon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 E Lemon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 320 E Lemon Avenue offer parking?
No, 320 E Lemon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 320 E Lemon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 E Lemon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 E Lemon Avenue have a pool?
No, 320 E Lemon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 320 E Lemon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 320 E Lemon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 320 E Lemon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 E Lemon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 E Lemon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 E Lemon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

