320 E Lemon Avenue.

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable is an understatement! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of Monrovia within walking distance of the downtown area, minutes away from the Gold Line, and close to a variety of shopping options. There is a lovely front yard along with a rear deck that is perfect for enjoying the outdoors. The inside spaces are ample with a beautiful kitchen and updated bathrooms. Pets are a possibility, which is an additional bonus. Truly one of the nicest properties for lease, it is definitely a must see.