117 S Ivy Ave

Ivy Rental Property - Property Id: 132683
Building is in the heart of old town Monrovia, centrally located to everything. Viewing by appointment beginning 7/4 and 7/5 (Text to make appt)
* only 1-2 blocks to Mormonism Theatre, Vons Pavilions, Trader Joe's, Yogurtland, major coffee shops, banks, restaurants, retail shops, post office, library, school, Farmer's market on Fridays
* Minutes to Pasadena freeway 210 off Myrtle Exit, close to 60 Freeway, accessible to bus lines.
The unit was updated:
* New laminate flooring
* Cabinets and Hugh end countertops
* Shower Enclosure, toilet
* Lighting fixtures, recessed lighting
* Bedrooms and kitchen has ceiling fans
* Windows and blinds
* Frig, range, microwave, dishwasher
* Adjustable closet organized from the Container Store
* Lathe storage bin abide parking spot
* Great existing professional tenants
* Great landlord with fast service
* Well maintained
* Sorry strict policy on no smoking on the premises and no pets
* 1yr lease upon approved credit
* Text to schedule a viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132683
No Pets Allowed
