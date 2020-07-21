All apartments in Monrovia
Home
/
Monrovia, CA
/
117 S Ivy Ave
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:51 AM

117 S Ivy Ave

117 South Ivy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

117 South Ivy Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
media room
Ivy Rental Property - Property Id: 132683

Building is in the heart of old town Monrovia, centrally located to everything. Viewing by appointment beginning 7/4 and 7/5 (Text to make appt)
* only 1-2 blocks to Mormonism Theatre, Vons Pavilions, Trader Joe's, Yogurtland, major coffee shops, banks, restaurants, retail shops, post office, library, school, Farmer's market on Fridays
* Minutes to Pasadena freeway 210 off Myrtle Exit, close to 60 Freeway, accessible to bus lines.

The unit was updated:
* New laminate flooring
* Cabinets and Hugh end countertops
* Shower Enclosure, toilet
* Lighting fixtures, recessed lighting
* Bedrooms and kitchen has ceiling fans
* Windows and blinds
* Frig, range, microwave, dishwasher
* Adjustable closet organized from the Container Store
* Lathe storage bin abide parking spot
* Great existing professional tenants
* Great landlord with fast service
* Well maintained
* Sorry strict policy on no smoking on the premises and no pets
* 1yr lease upon approved credit
* Text to schedule a viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132683
Property Id 132683

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4977374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 S Ivy Ave have any available units?
117 S Ivy Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 117 S Ivy Ave have?
Some of 117 S Ivy Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 S Ivy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
117 S Ivy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 S Ivy Ave pet-friendly?
No, 117 S Ivy Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 117 S Ivy Ave offer parking?
Yes, 117 S Ivy Ave offers parking.
Does 117 S Ivy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 S Ivy Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 S Ivy Ave have a pool?
No, 117 S Ivy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 117 S Ivy Ave have accessible units?
No, 117 S Ivy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 117 S Ivy Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 S Ivy Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 S Ivy Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 S Ivy Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
