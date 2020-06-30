All apartments in Monrovia
117 Acacia Avenue

117 Acacia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

117 Acacia Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Decorator's dream for this old world charm. This unit is located at ground level to the left.
Nice front porch. Newer window A/C and bath. Showing by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Acacia Avenue have any available units?
117 Acacia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
Is 117 Acacia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
117 Acacia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Acacia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 117 Acacia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 117 Acacia Avenue offer parking?
No, 117 Acacia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 117 Acacia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Acacia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Acacia Avenue have a pool?
No, 117 Acacia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 117 Acacia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 117 Acacia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Acacia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Acacia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Acacia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 117 Acacia Avenue has units with air conditioning.

