231 Apartments for rent in Monrovia, CA with parking

Looking for a peaceful home in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains? Well, then take the Foothill Freeway (I-210) on out to Foothill Boulevard and you will find yourself in the little foothill city of Monrovia, California.

Monrovia is situated just 20 miles from Los Angeles, and a stone's throw away from the expansive Angeles National Forest. Locals enjoy renting here because of these nearby big-city and big-wilderness privileges, but they also enjoy a bona fide Old Town District of lively local entertainment, boutiques, and eats, not to mention the Friday Farmers Market. And, in a city of less than 14 square miles, everything is a pleasant and scenic bike ride away.

There are quite a few rental options in this small area, ranging from around $800 to more than $3,000. At the lower price point, you will find duplexes, fourplexes, and townhomes remodeled from old houses, as well as a few small apartment buildings. At the higher end of the spectrum, there are luxury apartment communities and condos available for less than $2,000, as well as huge, luxurious house rentals for $3,000 +. There are also some nice, affordable rentals in senior communities, such as the Whispering Fountains Monrovia.

Looking for luxury amenities? Well, Monrovia has plenty of them. When you pay more than $1,800, you can expect your community to come equipped with enough indulgences to spoil you rotten. With amenities such as maid service, concierge service, outdoor fireplaces and kitchens, sparkling pools, Jacuzzi's, poolside cabanas, clubhouses, and state-of-the-art fitness centers, you can live like royalty without having to marry a prince, or a Flava Flav for that matter.

Looking for a pet-friendly pad? Well, Monrovia has plenty of those as well. Though there are a few complexes with weight limits, most rentals here are very cat and dog friendly, so feel free to bring your four-legged friends as long. Expect to pay a pet deposit around $250, and at some places, a monthly pet rent of $25.

Alright, now it's time to stop fantasizing about your new life in this affordable, and beautiful little California city. Get out there and live it! Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal See more