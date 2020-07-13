Apartment List
231 Apartments for rent in Monrovia, CA with parking

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
13 Units Available
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,330
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
34 Units Available
Monrovia
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
$2,225
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
1315 Los Robles Ave C
1315 Los Robles Avenue, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1020 sqft
Unite, Town Home Style for Rent - Back unite with a fenced in large private patio of a Triplex conveniently located in a quite neighborhood of Monrovia, Completely remodeled New paints, wall to wall new wooden flooring, recess light through out

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
551 Linwood Ave. #G
551 Linwood Ave, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1395 sqft
Stunning Condo For Rent with All the Bells and Whistles!! - Welcome Home!! Stunning Upgraded Home in the Quaint Town of Monrovia nestled in the Foothills. Laminate Hardwood Flooring throughout. Downstairs Master Bedroom with attached private patio.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
1313 Los Robles Ave Unit B
1313 Los Robles Avenue, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms Unit for Rent - Middle unite with a fenced in private patio of a Triplex conveniently located in a quite neighborhood of Monrovia, Completely remodeled Living Sqft is 1020, Open floor plan New paints, wall to wall new wooden flooring,

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
540 W Foothill Boulevard
540 West Foothill Boulevard, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1368 sqft
Fully remodeled townhouse with designer colors, fully upgraded from top to bottom. End unit, located furthest from Foothill, very safe, quiet and convenient.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
206 W Cypress Avenue
206 West Cypress Avenue, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1288 sqft
Beautiful, Spacious & Contemporary Townhome in the desirable city of Monrovia. 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms. Completely remodeled. New windows, Living room with recess lighting, surround sound and accented by a cozy fireplace and balcony for BBQs.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
911 W Olive Avenue
911 West Olive Avenue, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
925 sqft
Ground level with no steps. Good size living room is light and bright and open to the dining room. Fresh paint and all new carpet, except for kitchen and bathroom, with tile floors. Wall heater and room air conditioners.
1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Duarte
1630 Calle Coronado
1630 Calle Coronada, Duarte, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1439 sqft
This very nice townhome in the city of Duarte in a sought-after community. Centrally located near shopping, the Metro Link and the Gold Line.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
408 S 2nd Avenue
408 South 2nd Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2030 sqft
Beautifully situated front unit detached townhome (no common walls) built in year 2000, with dual electric Vehicle (EV) charger and second low rate panel located in the garage.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
2150 Highland Vista Drive
2150 Highland Vista Drive, Arcadia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
3717 sqft
Graham Briggs designed home, high on the hills of Arcadia in the prestigious Highland Oaks area, home to the top rated Highland Oaks School District. This home was built in 2005 with no details spared.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
126 E Colorado Boulevard
126 Colorado Boulevard, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with 1-car parking in a shared garage in the City of Arcadia. Kitchen comes with stove/oven. Newly installed wood-like vinyl flooring throughout the unit. Window air-conditioning A/C and wall heater.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Mayflower Village
2637 Fairgreen Avenue
2637 South Fairgreen Avenue, Mayflower Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1818 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE, WITH A GREAT YARD AND SPARKING POOL. FRESHLY PAINTED AND CLEANED. HAS TWO FIREPLACES, FORMAL DINING ROOM, PLUS EATING AREA IN THE KITCHEN. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WET BAR AND FIREPLACE. COVER PATIO WITH CEILING FAN.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Duarte
1476 3rd Street
1476 3rd Street, Duarte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1090 sqft
Beautiful & Desirable North Duarte home. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Nice floor plan and recently painted. Newer carpet. Both bedrooms and one full bathroom are upstairs, and a half bath is downstairs.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North El Monte
5612 Marshburn Avenue
5612 Marshburn Avenue, North El Monte, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1619 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5612 Marshburn Avenue in North El Monte. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Mayflower Village
2832 Ashmont Avenue
2832 South Ashmont Avenue, Mayflower Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
925 sqft
Located on a quiet tree lined street. Large yard with patio. There is a 2 car garage. DRIVE BY ONLY AT THIS TIME DO NOT WALK ON PROPERTY tenants will be moving soon.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
8 Units Available
East San Gabriel
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,952
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in San Gabriel, CA featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite countertops,
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Northwest El Monte
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Michilinda Park
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your own personal oasis at The Huntington at Pasadena apartment homes. Nestled in the foothills of Pasadena, our community combines traditional style with modern luxuries.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
1 Unit Available
Azusa
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Temple City
9435 Daines Dr
9435 Daines Drive, Temple City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
4 Bedroom Temple City Home AVAILABLE NOW - **Interior Photos and Virtual Tour Coming Soon** This spacious 4 Bedroom Home lies in the heart of Temple City, located just a short drive to the highly regarded Santa Anita Park.
City Guide for Monrovia, CA

Looking for a peaceful home in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains? Well, then take the Foothill Freeway (I-210) on out to Foothill Boulevard and you will find yourself in the little foothill city of Monrovia, California.

Monrovia is situated just 20 miles from Los Angeles, and a stone's throw away from the expansive Angeles National Forest. Locals enjoy renting here because of these nearby big-city and big-wilderness privileges, but they also enjoy a bona fide Old Town District of lively local entertainment, boutiques, and eats, not to mention the Friday Farmers Market. And, in a city of less than 14 square miles, everything is a pleasant and scenic bike ride away.

There are quite a few rental options in this small area, ranging from around $800 to more than $3,000. At the lower price point, you will find duplexes, fourplexes, and townhomes remodeled from old houses, as well as a few small apartment buildings. At the higher end of the spectrum, there are luxury apartment communities and condos available for less than $2,000, as well as huge, luxurious house rentals for $3,000 +. There are also some nice, affordable rentals in senior communities, such as the Whispering Fountains Monrovia.

Looking for luxury amenities? Well, Monrovia has plenty of them. When you pay more than $1,800, you can expect your community to come equipped with enough indulgences to spoil you rotten. With amenities such as maid service, concierge service, outdoor fireplaces and kitchens, sparkling pools, Jacuzzi's, poolside cabanas, clubhouses, and state-of-the-art fitness centers, you can live like royalty without having to marry a prince, or a Flava Flav for that matter.

Looking for a pet-friendly pad? Well, Monrovia has plenty of those as well. Though there are a few complexes with weight limits, most rentals here are very cat and dog friendly, so feel free to bring your four-legged friends as long. Expect to pay a pet deposit around $250, and at some places, a monthly pet rent of $25.

Alright, now it's time to stop fantasizing about your new life in this affordable, and beautiful little California city. Get out there and live it! Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Monrovia, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monrovia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

