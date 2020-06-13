/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 AM
132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monrovia, CA
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Monrovia
1 Unit Available
250 N Primrose Avenue
250 North Primrose Avenue, Monrovia, CA
The Oaks is a Queen Anne Victorian built for William Monroe, founder of Monrovia. Combining old-world charm with modern upgrades, this elegant home offers 16 rooms, many with 12-foot ceilings and 5 decorative fireplaces in over 5000 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Monrovia
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
333 Diamond Street #B
333 Diamond St, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1812 sqft
MUST SEE THREE BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHS HOME LOCATED IN ARCADIA !!! - Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home available for lease in Arcadia. Home features nice size living room with fireplace. Separated dining area with immediate access to kitchen.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1526 Hyland Avenue
1526 Hyland Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1907 sqft
Located at very quiet Cul De Sac st, just north of Orange Grove Ave. With great curbside appear with Ranch style house and huge Maple trees. This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom, and just been updated.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1410 S 10th Avenue
1410 South 10th Avenue, Arcadia, CA
Move-In date can be sooner than July 1, 2020.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Mayflower Village
1 Unit Available
2637 Fairgreen Avenue
2637 South Fairgreen Avenue, Mayflower Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1818 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE, WITH A GREAT YARD AND SPARKING POOL. FRESHLY PAINTED AND CLEANED. HAS TWO FIREPLACES, FORMAL DINING ROOM, PLUS EATING AREA IN THE KITCHEN. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WET BAR AND FIREPLACE. COVER PATIO WITH CEILING FAN.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
143 Alice Street
143 Alice St, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1567 sqft
One year old new in Arcadia within the Arcadia Unified School District!! Bright and spacious condo in the heart of Arcadia, close to everything that Arcadia has to offer! Downstairs are living room bright and airy with large windows, modern kitchen
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Mayflower Village
1 Unit Available
2521 Graydon Avenue 1/2
2521 South Graydon Avenue, Mayflower Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath back house located in one of the most desirable areas in Monrovia. It features an open floor plan. The front door opens to a bright and cozy Living Room. Spacious Kitchen with lots of cabinet spaces.
Results within 5 miles of Monrovia
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1047 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arcadia
2 Units Available
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Azusa
1 Unit Available
860 E Mountain Way
860 Mountain Way, Azusa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1710 sqft
This newly renovated Rosedale Townhome offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms split between spacious two levels. You will see upgraded flooring and paint throughout the airy townhome along many other recent renovations.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norwood Cherrylee
1 Unit Available
4303 Huddart Ave
4303 Huddart Avenue, El Monte, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Corner lot home with a pool - This recently remodeled home sits on a large corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom and 1 half bathroom. New paint and flooring throughout, inside laundry room and hook ups. Gated backyard with a pool.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8
1231 North Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1420 sqft
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8, Arcadia, CA 91007 - 3 beds 2.5 bath plus a office, can Inculding refrigerator, washer & dryer. Water n trash all Inculding. Walking distance to supermarket. Close to all restaurants and mall , and 210 freeway.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
620 W. Huntington Dr #213
620 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1824 sqft
**Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms + Office/Den Condo** - Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Office/Den Condo, fireplace in living room, master bedroom with bathroom, newly painted, central ac/heating, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator,
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
15114 Swanee Lane
15114 Swanee Lane, Baldwin Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Baldwin Park Home - 3 bedroom / 1.5 bath home with large living room, large kitchen and extra large family room. Newly painted. Remodeled main bath. New Carpet. New Windows.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
709 Sharon Rd
709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5405 Warman Ln
5405 Warman Lane, Temple City, CA
Every inch of this luxury and historic craftsman home have been remodeled. Again, every aspect and corner are new. The remodel spared no expenses.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
6835 Mayesdale Avenue
6835 Mayesdale Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath Temple City School District home. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, access to the laundry room and a great flow into the living and dining area which are brightly lit by French sliding doors.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
8730 E Greenwood Avenue
8730 East Greenwood Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
DRIVE-BY ONLY. SHOWINGS BEGIN 6/16. Mediterranean style newer home built in 2006 with skylight and vaulted ceiling. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths with marble floors. Kitchen with granite counter tops,formal dining room, family room, playroom with storage.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
713 S Old Ranch Road
713 South Old Ranch Road, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,680
1570 sqft
Beautiful townhouse built in 2013, Lower Rancho neighborhood of Arcadia. Three bedroom with three full baths, All bedrooms are suites .Close to Arcadia shopping mall, Front unit.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
2000 Holly Avenue
2000 Holly Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3038 sqft
Beautiful Home located in the Baldwin Stocker School area with almost 3,200 square foot Living Area on an over 11,000 square foot lot.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
1511 N Sunset Ave
1511 North Sunset Avenue, Azusa, CA
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Azusa. Amenities included: dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 8th 2020.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Azusa
1 Unit Available
27 Silver Forest Court
27 Silver Forest Court, Azusa, CA
Beautiful single-family home at the gateway of the gorgeous San Gabriel Mountains. This 4 bedroom/3 bath home provides an open floor plan, open kitchen with island, wood floors, formal entry, full 2-car garage, ample back-yard and plenty of storage.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Azusa
1 Unit Available
334 N Fenimore Avenue
334 N Fenimore Ave, Azusa, CA
Beautiful Newer Home in Great Location in the City of Azusa...CITRUS JUNCTION. Azusa Pacific University is just a block away and Citrus College is around the corner.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
532 W Lemon Avenue
532 West Lemon Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1692 sqft
This cozy Single Family House located on the desirable area of Arcadia. Living room with fireplace, dining room and open kitchen. Nice size bedrooms. Nice backyard with patio and pool with fence. 2 Car attached garage.
Similar Pages
Monrovia 1 BedroomsMonrovia 2 BedroomsMonrovia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMonrovia 3 BedroomsMonrovia Accessible ApartmentsMonrovia Apartments with Balcony
Monrovia Apartments with GarageMonrovia Apartments with GymMonrovia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMonrovia Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMonrovia Apartments with ParkingMonrovia Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA