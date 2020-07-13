/
apartments under 2000
109 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in Mission Viejo, CA
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,714
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,813
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,848
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
3 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,625
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
20 Units Available
Vista del Lago Apartments
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,821
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,703
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Last updated July 13 at 04:16am
8 Units Available
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You can have it all at Saddleback Ranch Apartments...
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
26165 La Real
26165 La Real, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
473 sqft
CALL CHRIS MOORE FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING 949-463-8996. Upon entering this updated and remodeled upper end unit you will find an abundance of light, vaulted ceilings and beautiful newer flooring thru-out.
Results within 1 mile of Mission Viejo
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
13 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,779
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
13 Units Available
SAMLARC
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,877
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
24 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,680
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
41 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,815
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
26 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,637
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,982
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
90 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,859
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
26 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
971 sqft
Beautiful views and newly renovated apartments, offering gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, expansive decks and so much more. The property is landscaped, complementing two pools -- one of which is open year-round.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Lake Forest
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
Near convenient transportation routes, including S18. All units are spacious and feature amenities such as walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community is pet-friendly and has a car wash area and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
7 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,988
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single bedroom flats and 2-3 bedroom condos are pet friendly with cozy kitchens, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and garage parking. Enjoy pool, hot tub, clubhouse and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
173 Avenida Majorca
173 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1009 sqft
Vacation with RESORT LIVING near LAGUNA BEACH!..55+ Senior Resort Community of Laguna Woods Village...This Beautiful 2 bedroom-2 bath Lower Majorca model is Fully Furnished. Just bring your toothbrush and enjoy the amenities of “The Village” ..
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho de los Alisos
25671 Le Parc
25671 Le Parc, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Former Model Home! Newly updated with extensive wood flooring, new sliding doors, new paint, fixtures and baseboards. This darling unit is ready for you to move right in. Such a peaceful and tranquil setting. Super cute complex with community pool.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
175 Avenida Majorca
175 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
770 sqft
This is a superb 55+ 6 month fully furnished rental, that feels like a true vacation resort. Enjoy a quiet location upstairs surrounded by a park like setting with lush green trees.
Last updated March 15 at 07:16pm
1 Unit Available
170 Avenida Majorca
170 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED-6-10 MONTH LEASE. Lovely 2 bedroom/1 bathroom, furnished single story for lease. Enjoy all the amenities of Laguna Woods Village. This is in a quiet, private location with no one above or below.
