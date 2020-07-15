/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:41 AM
106 Studio Apartments for rent in Mill Valley, CA
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
3 Units Available
Strawberry
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,800
516 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,990
470 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
316 Richardson Street
316 Richardson Street, Sausalito, CA
Studio
$2,450
480 sqft
STUNNING REMODELED STUDIO IN OLD TOWN SAUSALITO - Fully remolded studio with top-of-the-line finishes in desired Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline from the living area window.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
San Anselmo
805 Sir Francis Drake – A
805 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, San Anselmo, CA
Studio
$3,206
1564 sqft
Highly Visible end unit all glass store front private restroom Easy Access, Ample Parking Across from Red Hill Shopping Center
Results within 10 miles of Mill Valley
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
86 Units Available
Lower Pacific Heights
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,263
471 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
9 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,975
415 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
1050 POST
1050 Post St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,995
262 sqft
This grand building houses premium apartments in the center of San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood, just minutes from Union Square. In-unit laundry facilities and hardwood floors. Media room and elevator.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
Nob Hill
1547 Clay
1547 Clay St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
300 sqft
Close to Union Square and Chinatown, this pet-friendly community features amenities such as car charging and on-site laundry. Rooms come fitted with natural wood floors and in-unit laundry. Commuters can easily access the nearby I-80.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
1126 BUSH
1126 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,595
330 sqft
A historic building transformed into a modern home. Green community that is pet friendly. Spacious apartments feature hardwood floors and updated appliances. Recently updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near many restaurants and Highway 101.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
84 Units Available
Lower Pacific Heights
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,777
593 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
14 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,044
446 sqft
Located a few blocks away from Union Square with easy access to the Financial District, art museums and more. Modern apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, upgraded lighting and fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
18 Units Available
Inner Sunset
Avalon Sunset Towers
8 Locksley Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,530
332 sqft
Upscale apartment building in a very walkable neighborhood. Building provides garbage disposal and package receiving service, and on-site laundry. Units feature walk in closets, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
29 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,174
430 sqft
Community amenities include dog park, parking, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher and extra storage. Located close to Highway 101, so convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
920 LEAVENWORTH
920 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,245
305 sqft
Safe building with alarm system. Dogs and cats allowed. Gym available. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Half a mile from the boutiques, cafes, and restaurants at Union Square. Close to Highway 101.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:52 AM
4 Units Available
Russian Hill
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
A sun-filled apartment complex in Russian Hill, breathing distance from San Francisco's cultural treasures. Units have carpets, refrigerators and stainless steel appliances. Internet access, bike storage and garage.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 12:18 AM
70 Units Available
Tenderloin
888 O'Farrell
888 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,974
Enjoy the breathtaking views from your apartment rental at the Trinity Towers Apartments on O'Farrell Street in lovely San Francisco. Luxury awaits you in these studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 12:19 AM
38 Units Available
Nob Hill
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,380
459 sqft
In the heart of Nob Hill, these contemporary apartments feature recessed lighting, tile and hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site internet cafe, concierge service and gym. Garage parking provided.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
1025 Post Apartments
1025 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,895
218 sqft
Charming apartments with hardwood floors and large bathtubs. E-payments for resident convenience. Pet friendly. Near the shopping at Union Square. By Van Ness Avenue and all its landmarks. Steps from shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
735 TAYLOR
735 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
220 sqft
Enjoy SanFran's Lower Nob Hill neighborhood in a historic building with on-site laundry. Welcomes pets. Granite counters and hardwood floors in unit. Surrounded by restaurants, bars, and boutiques.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Inner Sunset
350 JUDAH
350 Judah St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,595
441 sqft
High ceilings, hardwood floors, and energy efficient appliances in fully stocked kitchens. Community amenities include recycling, elevator, and garage. Public transportation located nearby. Pet friendly with restrictions.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
2 Units Available
Pacific Heights
2148-2152 Broderick Street
2152 Broderick Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,095
194 sqft
2148 Broderick has seen over one hundred years of San Francisco history from its desirable Pacific Heights location.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Marina District
1610 LOMBARD Street
1610 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
482 sqft
1610 Lombard occupies a prime Marina location one block from vibrant Chesnut Street.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
3 Units Available
Nob Hill
1225 TAYLOR Apartments
1225 Taylor Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,595
324 sqft
1225 Taylor sits on a beautiful, tree-lined block in desirable, family-friendly Nob Hill. Home to some of the best views in the City, it hosts excellent food, drink, shopping, and entertainment, with even more San Francisco favorites nearby.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
1201 Pine Street
1201 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,095
241 sqft
Nob Hill is so beautiful, it’s hard to believe that people actually live here. But they do…and you can too. Hotels, boutiques and fine dining spots top the lofty locale.
