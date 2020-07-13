153 Apartments for rent in Menlo Park, CA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Menlo Park
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,630
591 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,730
1582 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$9,115
1743 sqft
Welcome Home to Six50Live! DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,317
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,916
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,523
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Sharon Height
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,230
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,064
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,187
1340 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Buckthorn Way
115 Buckthorn Way, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
2500 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
The Willows
101 O'Connor ST
101 O'connor Street, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1180 sqft
Lovely, private gardens surround this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath retreat in the coveted Willows neighborhood. The traditional front porch is host to potted plants and provides a welcome entrance to the living/dining room--the heart of the home.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Willows
1918 Menalto Avenue
1918 Menalto Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,400
3000 sqft
House Available 08/01/20 Stunning totally renovated multi-level 3000 sq.ft family home on an 8500 sq.ft lot. Sunny open floor plan with lots of windows overlooking landscaped grounds.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Daisy Lane
7 Daisy Ln, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
1720 sqft
Stunning home,minutes to Downtown - Lovely home close to downtown. Quiet location, set back from street. Downstairs features an open living room with gas fireplace and two story ceilings.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1048 Marcussen Drive
1048 Marcussen Drive, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
Lovely 4 Bedroom Duplex Close to Downtown Menlo - Located on quiet tree lined street. Close distance to downtown Santa Cruz Ave w/ shops, restaurants and more... Back unit w/ 2 dedicated parking spots.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Allied Arts
823 College Avenue
823 College Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
4000 sqft
Luxury Living Near Downtown Menlo Park - Available now for a 4-5 month lease. This beautiful home offers the comfort of modern finishes and spacious interiors.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Menlo Park
833 Live Oak AVE 6
833 Live Oak Ave, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
3602 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 833 Live Oak AVE 6 in Menlo Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sharon Height
139 Campo Bello
139 Campo Bello Lane, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,980
2700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 139 Campo Bello in Menlo Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Flood Park Triangle
1011 Greenwood Drive
1011 Greenwood Drive, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2360 sqft
Lovely Home in Suburban Park! - Excellent opportunity in a very desirable Menlo Park neighborhood! This updated home features the following: Hardwood Floors throughout first floor.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
The Willows
190 East Okeefe Street - 1, #7
190 E Okeefe St, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1420 sqft
Quiet townhouse located at rear of a beautiful tree-lined Mack Terrace Community 3 bedrooms 2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Belle Haven
610 Hamilton Avenue
610 Hamilton Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
910 sqft
Nicely remodeled home with an open concept living space. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Bathroom remodeled with recessed lights and crown molding throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Sharon Height
178 Sand Hill Circle
178 Sand Hill Circle, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1830 sqft
Updated Home in Sharon Heights with a View of the Golf Course - Available for 6 month lease only. Located in Sharon Heights, with a View of the Golf Course off your back patio.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Sharon Height
2160 Santa Cruz Avenue
2160 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1177 sqft
Fantastic condo in West Menlo Park / Sharon Heights.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Flood Park Triangle
1009 Windermere Ave
1009 Windermere Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1200 sqft
1009 Windermere Ave Available 09/01/20 MENLO PARK - Desirable neigborhood 3 bedroom 2 bath home with hard wood floors - Menlo Park Type: Single Family Home Address: 1009 Windermere Ave, Menlo Park, CA Location: Willow Road and Bay Rd Rooms: 3
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
8 Units Available
Downtown North
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,499
525 sqft
Mia Live Vibrantly, at the center of it all with Mia Palo Alto. With our finger-on-the-pulse, Mia provides an uncomplicated urban living. Check out our brother property, The Marc, also centrally located in Palo Alto at 501 Forest Ave.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
East Palo Alto
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Friendly Acres
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,210
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,924
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
Contact for Availability
University South
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This prestigious downtown community is located near popular University Avenue, restaurants, shopping, and vibrant nightlife.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
Downtown North
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
455 sqft
Situated in the heart of Palo Alto, this complex is just a mile from Stanford. Amenities in this complex include an on-site laundry room, assigned parking and plenty of storage.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lindenwood
96 Parkwood Drive
96 Parkwood Drive, Atherton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3400 sqft
Luxury Atherton Home on Huge Lot - Come see this stunning home with extensive grounds! On an almost 1 acre lot in the Lindendwood neighborhood, this modern home blends luxury upgrades with outdoor living.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Friendly Acres
978 Haven Avenue
978 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1078 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Menlo Park, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Menlo Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

