216 Apartments for rent in Menlo Park, CA with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,437
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,921
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sharon Height
1 Unit Available
810 Monte Rosa Drive
810 Monte Rosa Drive, Menlo Park, CA
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
2930 sqft
810 Monte Rosa Drive Available 07/08/20 Spacious Home in Sharon Heights! - This beautiful home is fully renovated with a total of six bedrooms and five bathrooms. Located in great Sharon Heights neighborhood.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Central Menlo Park
1 Unit Available
1311 Hobart ST
1311 Hobart Street, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1930 sqft
Located on a quiet street in a most desirable neighborhood of West Menlo Park, this newly updated three bed, two bath home (with bonus library!) is bright and spacious with a beautiful pool, spa, sauna and deck for outdoor living.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Flood Park Triangle
1 Unit Available
1011 Greenwood Drive
1011 Greenwood Drive, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,250
2360 sqft
Lovely Home in Suburban Park! - Excellent opportunity in a very desirable Menlo Park neighborhood! This updated home features the following: Hardwood Floors throughout first floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Allied Arts
1 Unit Available
823 College Avenue
823 College Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4000 sqft
823 College Avenue Available 06/17/20 Luxury Living Near Downtown Menlo Park - Coming soon for 6 month lease! This beautiful home offers the comfort of modern finishes and spacious interiors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Willows
1 Unit Available
212 Haight St
212 Haight Street, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Open concept home, w/ central AC + large backyard - Property Id: 293398 Quiet, family friendly street: spacious and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Menlo Park available July 1st.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sharon Height
1 Unit Available
178 Sand Hill Circle
178 Sand Hill Circle, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1830 sqft
Updated Home in Sharon Heights with a View of the Golf Course - Available for 6 month lease only. Located in Sharon Heights, with a View of the Golf Course off your back patio.
Results within 1 mile of Menlo Park
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Friendly Acres
8 Units Available
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,205
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,452
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown North
4 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
455 sqft
Situated in the heart of Palo Alto, this complex is just a mile from Stanford. Amenities in this complex include an on-site laundry room, assigned parking and plenty of storage.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Crescent Park
1 Unit Available
1181 Forest Avenue
1181 Forest Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
1851 sqft
Charming House in Cresent Park - **AVAILABLE BEGINNING JUNE 2020* Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on a quiet, tree-lined street of Palo Altos Crescent Park neighborhood.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
332 Cowper Street
332 Cowper Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,350
1572 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedrooms PLUS Third Floor Home Office! - Downtown Location, Privacy, Space and Style.....this condo has it all. Enter this fabulous end unit townhome and you are greeted by gleaming hardwood floors and freshly painted walls.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
250 Hawthorne AVE
250 Hawthorne Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
726 sqft
This rarely available perfectly located two-bedroom apartment has it all: an attached one-car garage with an additional dedicated space, communal patio, common laundry facilities off of the garage and lovely hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
722 Channing AVE
722 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
600 sqft
1BR apt close-in to downtown PA.Updated Kitchen, Hardwood floors. Open, light, and quiet $2,795/ mo plus separate storage room.

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Friendly Acres
1 Unit Available
953 Fifteenth Avenue
953 15th Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
This newly renovated Home has a fenced and gated landscaped yard with grass, plants and sprinklers system w/ timer that has professionally done. Stepping stones leading to a BBQ patio area in the yard.

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
University South
1 Unit Available
668 Hamilton Avenue
668 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1523 sqft
Charming townhome located right in Downtown Palo Alto! Gated community with courtyards, charming gardens, and fountains. Spacious floor plan with hardwood floor throughout the unit. Kitchen with tile countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Menlo Oaks
1 Unit Available
890 Berkeley Avenue
890 Berkeley Avenue, San Mateo County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
5900 sqft
890 Berkeley Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home In Menlo Oaks - Stunning modern newly built partially furnished house located in desirable Menlo Oaks neighborhood, available starting August 1, 2020. This luxury spacious 5- bedroom/5.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
1437 East Bayshore Road
1437 E Bayshore Rd, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,849
1000 sqft
Urban Living Near Facebook/Amazon - Newly renovated urban oasis located on a major frontage road atop a mixed-use building with a neighborhood grocery and pizza parlor below.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
University South
1 Unit Available
325 Channing Avenue #314
325 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
325 Channing Avenue #314 Available 06/22/20 2br/2ba Unit Located in the Desirable Woodmark - Located in the University South neighborhood in Downtown Palo Alto, this 2br/2ba home could be yours! This beautiful 2-story property is located in the

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2302 Oakwood Drive
2302 Oakwood Drive, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1400 sqft
Available 08/15/20 House near Stanford, Facebook, Amazon and Google - Property Id: 298364 Zoom-based House Tour will be available on 06/13/2020 at 1pm Pacific Time. Please notify me if you are interested, I'll send you an invitation to join.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
331 Poe St Unit #4
331 Poe St, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!!! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Friendly Acres
1 Unit Available
980 Haven Avenue
980 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
980 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasing, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental on the Friendly Acres neighborhood in Redwood City.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Friendly Acres
1 Unit Available
978 Haven Avenue
978 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1078 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
552 Palo Alto Ave
552 Palo Alto Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS 3 BEDS & 2 BATHS HOME IN DOWNTOWN PALO ALTO! - This is a wonderful 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home located in Downtown Palo AltoSpacious living room with oversize window, bringing in loads of natural light Formal dining

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
430 Webster Street
430 Webster Street, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,690
Available 07/01/20 LUXURIOUS 2-Level Condo AMAZING DOWNTOWN LOCATION - Property Id: 136543 IN THE HEART OF Downtown Palo Alto, 1/2 block from University Ave in downtown! Luxurious Condominium Building * 4 Bedrooms * 3 Bathrooms * ~1800 square
City Guide for Menlo Park, CA

Conveniently located between San Francisco on the north and Palo Alto on the south.

Menlo Park is a tree-lined town with a total population of about 32,000. Interested in this 17.4 square mile town? Let’s find you a new crib.

Having trouble with Craigslist Menlo Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Menlo Park, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Menlo Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

