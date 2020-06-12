/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
243 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Menlo Park, CA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,971
1023 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified
1 of 78
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Sharon Height
12 Units Available
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,107
1062 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1054 Pine Street
1054 Pine Street, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,690
1355 sqft
Beautiful 2BR/1.5BA Townhouse in Central Menlo Park location! - Dont miss this completely remodeled 2 bedrooms/1.5 bathroom townhouse in a retreat-like setting.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Belle Haven
1 Unit Available
610 Hamilton Avenue
610 Hamilton Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
910 sqft
Nicely remodeled home with an open concept living space. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Bathroom remodeled with recessed lights and crown molding throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Menlo Park
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Friendly Acres
8 Units Available
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
University South
Contact for Availability
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,299
945 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
East Palo Alto
11 Units Available
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
752 sqft
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University South
1 Unit Available
325 Channing Avenue #314
325 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
325 Channing Avenue #314 Available 06/22/20 2br/2ba Unit Located in the Desirable Woodmark - Located in the University South neighborhood in Downtown Palo Alto, this 2br/2ba home could be yours! This beautiful 2-story property is located in the
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University South
1 Unit Available
837 Cowper St K
837 Cowper St, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
950 sqft
Fantastic Downtown Palo Alto Apt (2/1 950 sq ft ) - Property Id: 289641 Quiet Upstairs Unit with large balcony Walking Distance to Downtown Palo Alto, Farmers Market, Whole Foods, Caltrain, Restaurants & Shops Bright and Airy, Quiet
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Friendly Acres
1 Unit Available
978 Haven Avenue
978 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1078 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Friendly Acres
1 Unit Available
980 Haven Avenue
980 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
980 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasing, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental on the Friendly Acres neighborhood in Redwood City.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
960 Hutchinson Ave
960 Hutchinson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
- Charming single family home in Palo Alto 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Fully furnished Master bedroom with queen size bed 2nd bedroom with twin size bunk bed plus desk Cozy living room Eat in Kitchen with all updated appliances Washer and dryer
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
1437 East Bayshore Road
1437 E Bayshore Rd, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,849
1000 sqft
Urban Living Near Facebook/Amazon - Newly renovated urban oasis located on a major frontage road atop a mixed-use building with a neighborhood grocery and pizza parlor below.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
332 Cowper Street
332 Cowper Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,350
1572 sqft
2 Bedrooms PLUS Third Floor Home Office! - Downtown Location, Privacy, Space and Style.....this condo has it all. Enter this fabulous end unit townhome and you are greeted by gleaming hardwood floors and freshly painted walls.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
University South
1 Unit Available
726 Ramona ST
726 Ramona Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1197 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Mediterranean style townhouse in the heart of downtown Palo Alto! Just moments away from everything downtown has to offer: restaurants, Whole Foods, library, shopping, train & much more! Front entrance on Ramona and
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
250 Hawthorne AVE
250 Hawthorne Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
726 sqft
This rarely available perfectly located two-bedroom apartment has it all: an attached one-car garage with an additional dedicated space, communal patio, common laundry facilities off of the garage and lovely hardwood floors.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Friendly Acres
1 Unit Available
953 Fifteenth Avenue
953 15th Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
This newly renovated Home has a fenced and gated landscaped yard with grass, plants and sprinklers system w/ timer that has professionally done. Stepping stones leading to a BBQ patio area in the yard.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
University South
1 Unit Available
668 Hamilton Avenue
668 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1523 sqft
Charming townhome located right in Downtown Palo Alto! Gated community with courtyards, charming gardens, and fountains. Spacious floor plan with hardwood floor throughout the unit. Kitchen with tile countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2121 Cooley Avenue - 1
2121 Cooley Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
920 sqft
A charming 2-bedroom home in an incredible location. Easy access to freeway 101, University Ave, Amazon, Silicon Valley, multiple shopping centers, and some of the best restaurants in the area. The unit is beautifully updated and newly painted.
1 of 1
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
1443 East Bayshore Road
1443 East Bayshore Road, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1000 sqft
1443 E Bayshore Road Available 06/08/20 ***Coming Soon*** 2 Bedroom Apt near Facebook - Newly renovated gorgeous two bedroom, one bathroom apartment with updated kitchen and all new appliances located within 2 miles of Facebook.
Results within 5 miles of Menlo Park
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
65 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,187
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Centennial
58 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,165
1272 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Redwood Oaks
14 Units Available
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
San Antonio
22 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Similar Pages
Menlo Park 1 BedroomsMenlo Park 2 BedroomsMenlo Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMenlo Park 3 BedroomsMenlo Park Accessible Apartments
Menlo Park Apartments with BalconyMenlo Park Apartments with GarageMenlo Park Apartments with GymMenlo Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMenlo Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CA