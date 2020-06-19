725 RD N FOOTHILL

Amenities

parking pool table

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool table

A Private Oasis. This gated, Sun filled Beverly Hills compound is gracefully sited on the corner lot (almost half an acre), hidden behind elegant wrought -iron estate fencing. Masterfully designed landscaping throughout the property feature mature flowering trees and hedges with evergreen foliage that create a lush and exotic privacy. Formerly Shirley Temple's childhood home, this sophisticated villa is comprised of 2 houses. The main house (almost 8,500 sqft) offers 5 bed suites and 8.5 baths. Seamlessly flowing floor plan combines indoor and outdoor spaces, making it the perfect environment for entertaining and lounging. The basement features a bowling alley and is perfect space for games and Billiard.Privately tucked away guest-house is completely secluded with its own entrance, driveway and parking for 4. It boasts 1,500 sqft with 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bath, full kitchen and a living room.Unforgettable home that provides luxury, tranquility and complete privacy. secluded Hideaw