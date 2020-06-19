All apartments in Mendocino County
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

725 RD N FOOTHILL

725 Road N · (310) 271-2229
Location

725 Road N, Mendocino County, CA 95470

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$34,000

8 Bed · 11 Bath · 10064 sqft

Amenities

parking
pool table
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
A Private Oasis. This gated, Sun filled Beverly Hills compound is gracefully sited on the corner lot (almost half an acre), hidden behind elegant wrought -iron estate fencing. Masterfully designed landscaping throughout the property feature mature flowering trees and hedges with evergreen foliage that create a lush and exotic privacy. Formerly Shirley Temple's childhood home, this sophisticated villa is comprised of 2 houses. The main house (almost 8,500 sqft) offers 5 bed suites and 8.5 baths. Seamlessly flowing floor plan combines indoor and outdoor spaces, making it the perfect environment for entertaining and lounging. The basement features a bowling alley and is perfect space for games and Billiard.Privately tucked away guest-house is completely secluded with its own entrance, driveway and parking for 4. It boasts 1,500 sqft with 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bath, full kitchen and a living room.Unforgettable home that provides luxury, tranquility and complete privacy. secluded Hideaw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 RD N FOOTHILL have any available units?
725 RD N FOOTHILL has a unit available for $34,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 725 RD N FOOTHILL currently offering any rent specials?
725 RD N FOOTHILL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 RD N FOOTHILL pet-friendly?
No, 725 RD N FOOTHILL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mendocino County.
Does 725 RD N FOOTHILL offer parking?
Yes, 725 RD N FOOTHILL offers parking.
Does 725 RD N FOOTHILL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 RD N FOOTHILL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 RD N FOOTHILL have a pool?
No, 725 RD N FOOTHILL does not have a pool.
Does 725 RD N FOOTHILL have accessible units?
No, 725 RD N FOOTHILL does not have accessible units.
Does 725 RD N FOOTHILL have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 RD N FOOTHILL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 RD N FOOTHILL have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 RD N FOOTHILL does not have units with air conditioning.
