Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Marysville, CA
/
116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA
116 5th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
116 5th Street, Marysville, CA 95901
Amenities
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA Available 07/31/20 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME LOCATED IN MARYSVILLE - THIS IS A 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME LOCATED IN MARYSVILLE. THIS HOME INCLUDES A STOVE AND A FENCED YARD.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5848865)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA have any available units?
116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marysville, CA
.
Is 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA currently offering any rent specials?
116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA is pet friendly.
Does 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA offer parking?
No, 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA does not offer parking.
Does 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA have a pool?
No, 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA does not have a pool.
Does 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA have accessible units?
No, 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA does not have accessible units.
Does 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CA
Roseville, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Citrus Heights, CA
Arden-Arcade, CA
Rocklin, CA
Folsom, CA
Davis, CA
Rancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CA
Antelope, CA
West Sacramento, CA
Chico, CA
El Dorado Hills, CA
Fair Oaks, CA
Orangevale, CA
Rosemont, CA
Cameron Park, CA
Yuba City, CA
Linda, CA
Oroville, CA
Lincoln, CA
Oroville East, CA
Lake Wildwood, CA
Woodland, CA
North Highlands, CA
Granite Bay, CA
North Auburn, CA
Foothill Farms, CA
Grass Valley, CA
Auburn, CA
Nevada City, CA
Gold River, CA
La Riviera, CA
Parkway, CA
Florin, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Chico
California State University-Sacramento
Sacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University