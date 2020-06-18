All apartments in Marysville
116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA

116 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

116 5th Street, Marysville, CA 95901

Amenities

116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA Available 07/31/20 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME LOCATED IN MARYSVILLE - THIS IS A 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME LOCATED IN MARYSVILLE. THIS HOME INCLUDES A STOVE AND A FENCED YARD.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5848865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA have any available units?
116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, CA.
Is 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA currently offering any rent specials?
116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA is pet friendly.
Does 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA offer parking?
No, 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA does not offer parking.
Does 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA have a pool?
No, 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA does not have a pool.
Does 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA have accessible units?
No, 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA does not have accessible units.
Does 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 5TH ST COUNTY OF YUBA does not have units with air conditioning.
