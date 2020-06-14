23 Apartments for rent in Marina, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Marina Crescent
3114 Crescent Ave, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
589 sqft
Tight-knit apartment community close to California State University, Monterey Bay. One-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, large closets and hardwood-inspired floors in a small-scale complex on meticulously groomed grounds.
Results within 5 miles of Marina
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Casanova Oak Knoll
4 Units Available
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA
Studio
$1,670
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1065 sqft
Right by Work Memorial Park and N. Freemont St. Spacious apartment homes with range, refrigerator, patio/balcony, oven and carport. Pool, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance available to all residents.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Casanova Oak Knoll
3 Units Available
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Olympia
1 Unit Available
1688 San Lucas
1688 San Lucas Street, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
780 sqft
1688 San Lucas Available 07/17/20 Two bedroom home near town - Two bedroom, one bathroom house with a garage. Hardwood floors. Nicely remodeled and updated. Laundry room with extra storage and a great backyard. Pets negotiable.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Casanova Oak Knoll
1 Unit Available
32 Ralston Drive
32 Ralston Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1220 sqft
32 Ralston Drive Available 06/15/20 Great Home Located In Quiet Monterey Neighborhood - This lovely home is located in a great Monterey neighborhood, close to Monterey Pines Golf Course, shopping and restaurants, NPS, DLI, MIIS and bike trail,
Results within 10 miles of Marina
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Ocean View at Pacific Grove
1141 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
Studio
$1,850
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1059 sqft
Located just 2 blocks away from the beautiful Pacific Ocean you will enjoy the soothing sounds the ocean offers. The lighthouse, located just minutes from your front door offers tranquility and beauty in your quiet neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,869
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
886 sqft
Laurel Grove Residences are located in the heart of beautiful Salinas -- just steps from the area's best dining, cultural, and shopping scenes.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Carmel - by - the - Sea
1 Unit Available
3770 Stone's Throw
2505 2nd Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,925
2009 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $6925 to $14,807 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** A storybook English cottage, surrounded by serene

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
3767 International Art House
1060 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,181
1375 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** **$4181 to $5863 per month depending on length of stay and time of year* The 1,375-square-foot home on a quarter-acre lot features a large deck with views of

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
24855 Outlook Court
24855 Outlook Pl, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
3000 sqft
24855 Outlook Court Available 07/07/20 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Carmel Home with Ocean Views - (PERCF) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this fabulous three bedroom, three and a half bath home with panoramic views of Point Lobos and the surrounding waters.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Carmel Woods
1 Unit Available
3693 Lilli's House
2915 Alta Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,873
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent*** ***The rental amount ranges from $5873 to $8502 per month or $4143 to $6511 per week, depending on length of stay and time of year*** Located in a quiet

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
1 Unit Available
12215 Saint Moritz Way
12215 Saint Moritz Way, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1440 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Bolsa Knolls in North Salinas. This 2-story home has hardwood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Fireplace insert in the living room, dining area off the kitchen.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
New Monterey
1 Unit Available
554 Lighthouse Avenue
554 Lighthouse Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
650 sqft
Available 6/1 is a freestanding one-bedroom house at a mixed-use property on Lighthouse.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3789 Cliff Dwelling
26140 Zdan Road, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,926
3100 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** A one-of-a-kind, home with artisan accents, hot tub, fire pit and incredible views from a wraparound deck overlooking the treetops, awaits guests who are looking

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3779 Sea Otter House
215 8th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,348
1800 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** The newly renovated 1,800-square-foot home features vintage charm along with modern conveniences, including a spacious kitchen, hardwood floors on the ground

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary
938 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,401
2800 sqft
Welcome to "Lighthouse Sanctuary"! Maximum occupancy - up to 8 adults and 4 children age 12 or under.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
2889 Sloat Road
2889 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
1540 sqft
Furnished Del Monte Forest home available for rentals of 30 days or more. Apply online at https://coastestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Here's the perfect single level Pebble Beach home for uncomplicated living.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
960 Roosevelt
960 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1200 sqft
Manya's House features an open, airy floor plan. New hardwood floors host a large living area adjoining the dining area.

1 of 36

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1071 Mission Street
1071 Mission Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Pebble Beach Mid-Century Home with Private Gardens for Rent - If you love architecture, mid-century design and lush private gardens with high ceilings and a ton of light you have found your home! This wonderful property offers a lush-private

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
24738 Guadalupe Street
24738 Guadalupe Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1300 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Carmel Cottage - (NOOTS) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this beautiful and updated three bedroom, two bath cottage, approximately 1,300 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
2981 Sloat Road
2981 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2280 sqft
Welcome to the McNaughton Mid-Century at Pebble Beach! Built to be the residence of Major General K P McNaughton, the home is conveniently located minutes from Poppy Hills Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
1070 Lighthouse
1070 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1700 sqft
This newly remodeled and updated home is only a ten-minute walk to the Pacific Ocean or downtown Pacific Grove's shops and restaurants.

1 of 34

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1021 Harrison
1021 Harrison Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Charming two bedroom one bath House with Den walking distance to MIIS, DLI and downtown Monterey - This is a charming two bedroom one bath house with den. Hardwood floors throughout, Open beam vaulted ceilings.
City Guide for Marina, CA

Despite being a coastal city, this California town had several different names like Bardin, Paddonville and Lock-Paddon Colonies before the fitting name, Marina, was chosen.

First established in 1918 by William Locke-Paddon, Marina was initially intended to be a rest stop for travelers on the Southern Pacific Railroad. However, because of the military presence in the city, Marina received an influx of new capital during the 1950s and was incorporated as a city in California in 1975. Marina is now labeled "The Gateway to the Monterey Peninsula." The closure of the Fort Ord military base meant the inclusion of pristine, undeveloped lands in the property lines of Marina. As an historic landmark, this land is now run by the Bureau of Land Management. Residents of Marina now have 86 miles of public trails that can be explored on horseback, foot or bike. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Marina, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marina renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

