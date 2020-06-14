23 Apartments for rent in Marina, CA with hardwood floors
Despite being a coastal city, this California town had several different names like Bardin, Paddonville and Lock-Paddon Colonies before the fitting name, Marina, was chosen.
First established in 1918 by William Locke-Paddon, Marina was initially intended to be a rest stop for travelers on the Southern Pacific Railroad. However, because of the military presence in the city, Marina received an influx of new capital during the 1950s and was incorporated as a city in California in 1975. Marina is now labeled "The Gateway to the Monterey Peninsula." The closure of the Fort Ord military base meant the inclusion of pristine, undeveloped lands in the property lines of Marina. As an historic landmark, this land is now run by the Bureau of Land Management. Residents of Marina now have 86 miles of public trails that can be explored on horseback, foot or bike. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marina renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.