All apartments in Marin City
Find more places like 123 Buckelew Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marin City, CA
/
123 Buckelew Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

123 Buckelew Street

123 Buckelew Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marin City
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

123 Buckelew Street, Marin City, CA 94965

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

DISCOUNT!
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Experience comfortable living in a quiet neighborhood in Sausalito, California! This terrific townhouse property rental is just minutes away to and from Downtown San Rafael!

This unfurnished townhouse features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The bright and airy interior has polished hardwood/tile/carpeted floors, high vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace. Its kitchen consists of glossy granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven range, dishwasher, trash compactor, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided for laundry convenience. For climate control, the home has ceiling fans, double pane/storm windows, and electric heating. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

The exterior has an HOA maintained yard and a deck-- perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. For vehicle parking, a 1-car parking spot is included. The tenant will be responsible for the electric bill (PG&E) whereas the landlord will cover the water, trash, HOA fees, and sewage.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Brickyard Park, Martin Luther King Junior Park, and Bothin Marsh Preserve.

Bus lines:
2 Marin City - San Francisco - 0.0 mile
17 San Rafael – Sausalito - 0.1 mile
71 Novato - Marin City - 0.3 mile
10 Strawberry - Marin City - San Francisco - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5771591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Buckelew Street have any available units?
123 Buckelew Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 Buckelew Street have?
Some of 123 Buckelew Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Buckelew Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 Buckelew Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Buckelew Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Buckelew Street is pet friendly.
Does 123 Buckelew Street offer parking?
Yes, 123 Buckelew Street does offer parking.
Does 123 Buckelew Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Buckelew Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Buckelew Street have a pool?
No, 123 Buckelew Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 Buckelew Street have accessible units?
No, 123 Buckelew Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Buckelew Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Buckelew Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Buckelew Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 Buckelew Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 123 Buckelew Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr
Marin City, CA 94965

Similar Pages

Marin City Apartments with GarageMarin City Apartments with Parking
Marin City Apartments with PoolMarin City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Marin City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CASaratoga, CA
Orinda, CABenicia, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAMoraga, CASebastopol, CAMill Valley, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CACalistoga, CALafayette, CAWindsor, CAAlbany, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity