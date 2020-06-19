123 Buckelew Street

Amenities

DISCOUNT!

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Experience comfortable living in a quiet neighborhood in Sausalito, California! This terrific townhouse property rental is just minutes away to and from Downtown San Rafael!



This unfurnished townhouse features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The bright and airy interior has polished hardwood/tile/carpeted floors, high vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace. Its kitchen consists of glossy granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven range, dishwasher, trash compactor, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided for laundry convenience. For climate control, the home has ceiling fans, double pane/storm windows, and electric heating. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



The exterior has an HOA maintained yard and a deck-- perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. For vehicle parking, a 1-car parking spot is included. The tenant will be responsible for the electric bill (PG&E) whereas the landlord will cover the water, trash, HOA fees, and sewage.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Brickyard Park, Martin Luther King Junior Park, and Bothin Marsh Preserve.



Bus lines:

2 Marin City - San Francisco - 0.0 mile

17 San Rafael – Sausalito - 0.1 mile

71 Novato - Marin City - 0.3 mile

10 Strawberry - Marin City - San Francisco - 0.3 mile



