Apartment List
/
CA
/
manteca
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 PM

18 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manteca, CA

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1862 Tolbert Ave
1862 Tolbert Avenue, Manteca, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2436 sqft
June 20th $2600 per month rent. $3100 deposit. Nice newer home with Solar! Free power. Built in 2019. 3 bedrooms plus large loft upstairs. 3 full bathrooms. One full bedroom & bathroom downstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1478 Trellis St
1478 Trellis Street, Manteca, CA
Manteca: 5 bedroom 4 bath Pet Friendly Home! - Clean 5 bedroom, 4 bath house features 2,482 square feet of living space with a great floor plan flow.
Results within 5 miles of Manteca

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
16654 Colonial Trail
16654 Colonial Trail, Lathrop, CA
Sharp 4 Bedroom home on corner lot finished garage includes 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bath, with 1 bedroom and 1 full bath downstairs. Features carpet,Lino and paint, Big family room and kitchen.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4182 Grant Line Rd
4182 West Grant Line Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1391 sqft
4182 W.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1224 Mariners Drive
1224 Mariners Drive, Lathrop, CA
***WATERFRONT** Imagine living like you're always on vacation! With this home, located in the River Islands community in Lathrop, you can do just that.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
265 E. Wind Dr
265 East Wind Drive, Ripon, CA
265 E. Wind Dr Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home Located in Chesapeake Subdivision - A must see home perfect for any family.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6498 W Ripon Rd
6498 West Ripon Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1254 sqft
6498 West Ripon Rd. Manteca offers 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths 2 car garage, in a country Ag farm setting. Six month Lease to start, then monthly, or full year option, depending on status.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
398 Osage Place
398 Osage Place, Lathrop, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Great House on Corner Lot in Established Neighborhood! - Description: This is a nicely updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with dual-pane windows and fresh carpet and tile throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Manteca

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1143 Bessie Avenue
1143 Bessle Avenue, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1250 sqft
TRACY ABSOLUTELY CHARMING BUNGALOW! 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORING. HUGE COUNTRY KITCHEN. INSIDE LAUNDRY. LOTS OF WOOD MOULDINGS, CHARACTER AND CHARM! GREAT FRONT PORCH. DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3215 Delaware Avenue
3215 Delaware Avenue, Country Club, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1311 sqft
Close to University of the Pacific, close to I-5 if you commute and one door away from Michaels Pizza. 3 Bed 1 Bath house features hardwood floors, central heat and air, dual pane windows.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
180 Manzanita Lane
180 Manzanita Lane, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1200 sqft
180 Manzanita Lane Available 07/06/20 Remodeled Duplex - Updates throughout unit, Private backyard, Walking distance to North School and El Pescadero Park, Easy commute to freeway. Laundry hook up inside unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5855192)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2201 Prins Alexander Cir
2201 Prins Alexander Circle, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1976 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bd 2 bth w/large loft, 1 story, great schools - Property Id: 288684 This house is approximately 1976 square feet with a living room, dining area, large loft, plantation shutters, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4060 W Kenner Rd
4060 West Kenner Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2500 sqft
1/4 Acre Home in Tracy Must See to Love! - This home sits on a 1/4 acre and has plenty to offer. Spacious living room, plenty of counter space in kitchen and big spacious rooms. RV accessible! 1 dog allowed only under 25 lbs please no cats.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park
1 Unit Available
1810 E. Flora St.
1810 Flora Street, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
828 sqft
APPLY NOW!!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.com Lease term: 12 months Pet rent: $35/m Pet deposit: $250.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pacific
1 Unit Available
1609 W. Alpine Avenue
1609 Alpine Avenue, Stockton, CA
4 Bedroom 2 Bath, UOP Area Home - Attached Two Car Garage with Opener Central Air and Heat Beautiful Hardwood flooring Spacious Living Room Formal Dining Room and Informal Dining area Laundry/Utility Room New Carpet in bedrooms New Linoleum in

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
225 Hawthorne Dr
225 Hawthorne Road, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1166 sqft
Available Soon! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths. 1166 sq. ft. One story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Fireplace in family room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
20200 LN PARADISE
20200 Paradise Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20200 LN PARADISE in San Joaquin County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 55

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3517 Melgren Lane
3517 Melgren Avenue, Modesto, CA
3517 Melgren Lane Available 04/03/20 Pool Service Provided - This two-story single-family home has approximately 2117 square feet with a separate family room & living room, dining area, carpets, tile floors, granite counters, cook-top gas range,

Similar Pages

Manteca 3 BedroomsManteca Apartments with Balcony
Manteca Apartments with GarageManteca Apartments with Parking
Manteca Dog Friendly ApartmentsManteca Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASacramento, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAArden-Arcade, CA
Milpitas, CAStockton, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CAMorgan Hill, CADixon, CARipon, CALa Riviera, CA
East Foothills, CALathrop, CAAlamo, CACeres, CAMountain House, CAOakley, CAPatterson, CAModesto, CAFlorin, CAParkway, CAJackson, CALodi, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
Mission CollegeUniversity of the Pacific
Santa Clara University