/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 PM
18 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manteca, CA
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1862 Tolbert Ave
1862 Tolbert Avenue, Manteca, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2436 sqft
June 20th $2600 per month rent. $3100 deposit. Nice newer home with Solar! Free power. Built in 2019. 3 bedrooms plus large loft upstairs. 3 full bathrooms. One full bedroom & bathroom downstairs.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1478 Trellis St
1478 Trellis Street, Manteca, CA
Manteca: 5 bedroom 4 bath Pet Friendly Home! - Clean 5 bedroom, 4 bath house features 2,482 square feet of living space with a great floor plan flow.
Results within 5 miles of Manteca
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
16654 Colonial Trail
16654 Colonial Trail, Lathrop, CA
Sharp 4 Bedroom home on corner lot finished garage includes 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bath, with 1 bedroom and 1 full bath downstairs. Features carpet,Lino and paint, Big family room and kitchen.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4182 Grant Line Rd
4182 West Grant Line Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1391 sqft
4182 W.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1224 Mariners Drive
1224 Mariners Drive, Lathrop, CA
***WATERFRONT** Imagine living like you're always on vacation! With this home, located in the River Islands community in Lathrop, you can do just that.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
265 E. Wind Dr
265 East Wind Drive, Ripon, CA
265 E. Wind Dr Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home Located in Chesapeake Subdivision - A must see home perfect for any family.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6498 W Ripon Rd
6498 West Ripon Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1254 sqft
6498 West Ripon Rd. Manteca offers 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths 2 car garage, in a country Ag farm setting. Six month Lease to start, then monthly, or full year option, depending on status.
1 of 12
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
398 Osage Place
398 Osage Place, Lathrop, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Great House on Corner Lot in Established Neighborhood! - Description: This is a nicely updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with dual-pane windows and fresh carpet and tile throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Manteca
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1143 Bessie Avenue
1143 Bessle Avenue, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1250 sqft
TRACY ABSOLUTELY CHARMING BUNGALOW! 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORING. HUGE COUNTRY KITCHEN. INSIDE LAUNDRY. LOTS OF WOOD MOULDINGS, CHARACTER AND CHARM! GREAT FRONT PORCH. DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3215 Delaware Avenue
3215 Delaware Avenue, Country Club, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1311 sqft
Close to University of the Pacific, close to I-5 if you commute and one door away from Michaels Pizza. 3 Bed 1 Bath house features hardwood floors, central heat and air, dual pane windows.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
180 Manzanita Lane
180 Manzanita Lane, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1200 sqft
180 Manzanita Lane Available 07/06/20 Remodeled Duplex - Updates throughout unit, Private backyard, Walking distance to North School and El Pescadero Park, Easy commute to freeway. Laundry hook up inside unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5855192)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2201 Prins Alexander Cir
2201 Prins Alexander Circle, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1976 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bd 2 bth w/large loft, 1 story, great schools - Property Id: 288684 This house is approximately 1976 square feet with a living room, dining area, large loft, plantation shutters, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4060 W Kenner Rd
4060 West Kenner Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2500 sqft
1/4 Acre Home in Tracy Must See to Love! - This home sits on a 1/4 acre and has plenty to offer. Spacious living room, plenty of counter space in kitchen and big spacious rooms. RV accessible! 1 dog allowed only under 25 lbs please no cats.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park
1 Unit Available
1810 E. Flora St.
1810 Flora Street, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
828 sqft
APPLY NOW!!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.com Lease term: 12 months Pet rent: $35/m Pet deposit: $250.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pacific
1 Unit Available
1609 W. Alpine Avenue
1609 Alpine Avenue, Stockton, CA
4 Bedroom 2 Bath, UOP Area Home - Attached Two Car Garage with Opener Central Air and Heat Beautiful Hardwood flooring Spacious Living Room Formal Dining Room and Informal Dining area Laundry/Utility Room New Carpet in bedrooms New Linoleum in
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
225 Hawthorne Dr
225 Hawthorne Road, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1166 sqft
Available Soon! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths. 1166 sq. ft. One story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Fireplace in family room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
20200 LN PARADISE
20200 Paradise Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20200 LN PARADISE in San Joaquin County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 55
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3517 Melgren Lane
3517 Melgren Avenue, Modesto, CA
3517 Melgren Lane Available 04/03/20 Pool Service Provided - This two-story single-family home has approximately 2117 square feet with a separate family room & living room, dining area, carpets, tile floors, granite counters, cook-top gas range,
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Jose, CASacramento, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAArden-Arcade, CA
Milpitas, CAStockton, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CAMorgan Hill, CADixon, CARipon, CALa Riviera, CA