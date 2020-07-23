254 Apartments for rent in Lynwood, CA with garages
"They see me mowin', my front lawn,I know they're all thinking, I'm so White n' nerdy." (--Weird Al Yankovic, "White & Nerdy")
The hometown of Venus Williams, Kevin Costner and Weird Al Yankovic, Lynwood is a medium-sized city in Los Angeles County. Despite its famous residents, Lynwood is a down-to-earth city with about 70,000 people, and it is probably one of the more affordable areas of California--wallets rejoice! There is a rich cultural diversity to the city, too, with amazing restaurants and community events and a great opportunity to learn Spanish, as it is essentially the second language here. And if you want to travel a bit and get to know the major areas around your new home, you'll be pleased to see that this is a city within easy reach of other parts of Los Angeles County. That means you'll never run out of things to do here! See more
Lynwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.