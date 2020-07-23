Apartment List
254 Apartments for rent in Lynwood, CA with garages

Lynwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Lynwood
11760 Esther Street - #D
11760 Esther Street, Lynwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1040 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2245.00 Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment completely renovated.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Lynwood
11670 Esther Street - #C
11670 Esther Street, Lynwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1040 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2245.00 Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment completely renovated.
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Paramount
15158 Orange Avenue
15158 Orange Avenue, Paramount, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1350 sqft
NEWLY CONSTRUCTED AND AVAILABLE SOON! THESE 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOM LUXURY LIVING UNITS HAVE NO DETAIL LEFT OUT. EACH BEDROOM HAS THEIR OWN WALK-IN CLOSET AND HIGH-END FINISHES. EQUIPPED WITH A 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, BALCONY, AND BACK YARD PATIO.
Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
3 Units Available
Downey
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
29 Units Available
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
6 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,732
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,488
1275 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
2 Units Available
Dairy
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic two bedroom in Long Beach. Apartment has been newly painted with two-tone paint and hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom. Features good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space.
Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Downey
Imperial Village
8749 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Mutual
4803 Levelside Avenue
4803 Levelside Avenue, Lakewood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
1484 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with a 2 Car Garage - A beautiful house located in Lakewood is ready for you to call home! As you walk into the spacious living room you will find lots of natural lighting with hardwood flooring throughout, ready

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Addams
5230 Long Beach Blvd. 15 Upper
5230 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
600 sqft
Unit 15 Upper Available 07/25/20 Extra Large one Bedroom - Property Id: 25776 Extra Large one Bedroom Unit Call my Manager Juan at 562 208-2180 1 Bed /1 Bath Available - Our unit features...

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Paramount
8041 70th Street
8041 70th St, Paramount, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1308 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, with 2 Car Garage and Central AC! - Awesome place to call home! End Unit, Gated Community! 3 bed 2.5 Baths Attached 2 Car Garage. Formal Entry, Good Size Living Area with Fenced Courtyard off the Living Area.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Mutual
2514 Allred St
2514 Allred Street, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1250 sqft
2514 Allred St Available 08/01/20 Super Clean Lakewood House - Located in the city of Lakewood, this super clean property is ready for occupancy. With 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, this property boasts approximately 1250 square feet of living space.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
9319 Alondra Boulevard
9319 Alondra Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1980 sqft
2nd & 3rd Floor Available 07/31/20 THIS PARTIALLY FURNISHED INNOVATIVE PROPERTY IS NESTLED IN THE PRIME PRIVATE LOCATION OF A PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY, WITH GORGEOUS PANORAMIC VIEWS OF “THE FRIENDLY CITY” OF BELLFLOWER & THE POPULAR BELLFLOWER BIKE

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Congress Southeast
630 E. 108th Street
630 East 108th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious Single Family Home!! - Lovely single-family house, completely remodeled, 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, new window blinds, freshly painted, 2 car garage. Washer and dryer hook-up No Pets. Rent: $2,400.00 Deposit: $2,400.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Dairy
5737 Dairy Avenue
5737 Dairy Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in North Long Beach. Amenities included: laundry in building and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 9th 2020. $2,150/month rent. $4,300 security deposit required.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Sutter
5065 Pacific Avenue
5065 Pacific Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
837 sqft
Absolutely stunning- Fully remodeled 1bd/1bath + Den & detached private laundry/mud room traditional home will steal your heart. A spacious driveways leads past the drought resistant landscaping of this picture-perfect family home.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lindbergh
1911 E 56th Street
1911 East 56th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
780 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
COME AND SEE THIS COZY 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH REMODELED DUPLEX available in a family oriented Long Beach neighborhood! FRONT UNIT is available and it is a 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1
17038 Downey Avenue, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1320 sqft
Lovely Tri-Level Townhome for rent in Bellflower! Everything has been redone. New paint, carpet, ceiling fans. It features a direct access garage, inside laundry (upstairs), cozy patio area, central air & heat, fireplace w/mantle.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downey
9347 Buell Street
9347 Buell Street, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2280 sqft
Completely Renovated - Interior and Exterior; Hardwood floors through out, Granite Counters, Kitchen and Bathrooms: Located in a very nice and quiet neighborhood and close to Elementary and Middle schools with good ratings; Huge backyard which

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
South Gate
8950 Burke Avenue
8950 Burke Avenue, South Gate, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
600 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED, DOWNSTAIRS BACK UNIT READY TO MOVE IN NOW. NO CARPET. IT INCLUDES 1 CAR PARKING IN THE BACK SHARED GARAGE. GREAT LOCATION NEAR SHOPPING CENTER AND FWYS.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
14767 Ryon Avenue
14767 Ryon Ave, Bellflower, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
850 sqft
We are please to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home situated on a duplex in the city of Bellflower. This single-story home has new paint, new floors new kitchen, inside laundry, new bathroom and light fixtures throughout the home.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Florence-Graham
1724 E 85th St
1724 East 85th Street, Florence-Graham, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
1875 sqft
Be the first to live in this gorgeous new home!! This 5 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 bathrooms home is a brand new property in a duplex, with no one living above or below you.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St.
1339 1/2 E Schinner St, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
640 sqft
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. Available 04/10/20 Lovely 1 Bedroom Detached Rear House with Private 2 Car Garage! - This unique property is located in a wonderful Compton neighborhood, and is tucked away in the rear of a well-maintained main house.

Last updated February 1 at 05:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Downey
10535 Clancey Avenue
10535 Clancey Avenue, Downey, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
3443 sqft
https://youtu.be/7PpQ1aYowJE
City Guide for Lynwood, CA

"They see me mowin', my front lawn,I know they're all thinking, I'm so White n' nerdy." (--Weird Al Yankovic, "White &amp; Nerdy")

The hometown of Venus Williams, Kevin Costner and Weird Al Yankovic, Lynwood is a medium-sized city in Los Angeles County. Despite its famous residents, Lynwood is a down-to-earth city with about 70,000 people, and it is probably one of the more affordable areas of California--wallets rejoice! There is a rich cultural diversity to the city, too, with amazing restaurants and community events and a great opportunity to learn Spanish, as it is essentially the second language here. And if you want to travel a bit and get to know the major areas around your new home, you'll be pleased to see that this is a city within easy reach of other parts of Los Angeles County. That means you'll never run out of things to do here! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Lynwood, CA

Lynwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

