Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6040 E Highway 20 Unit A
6040 California Highway 20
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6040 California Highway 20, Lucerne, CA 95458
Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs apartment in Lucerne. Conveniently located to the park, shopping, lake, and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6040 E Highway 20 Unit A have any available units?
6040 E Highway 20 Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lucerne, CA
.
Is 6040 E Highway 20 Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
6040 E Highway 20 Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6040 E Highway 20 Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 6040 E Highway 20 Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lucerne
.
Does 6040 E Highway 20 Unit A offer parking?
No, 6040 E Highway 20 Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 6040 E Highway 20 Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6040 E Highway 20 Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6040 E Highway 20 Unit A have a pool?
No, 6040 E Highway 20 Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 6040 E Highway 20 Unit A have accessible units?
No, 6040 E Highway 20 Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 6040 E Highway 20 Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 6040 E Highway 20 Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6040 E Highway 20 Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6040 E Highway 20 Unit A has units with air conditioning.
