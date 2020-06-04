All apartments in Loyola
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:32 AM

922 Lundy Ln

922 Lundy Lane · (408) 888-4700
Location

922 Lundy Lane, Loyola, CA 94024
Country Club

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4625 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This gorgeous Los Altos estate offers more than 4,600 square feet of luxury living on over half of an acre of land in an exceptional neighborhood. The estate lives as a 5-bedroom, 3.5 bath home with unlimited potential for entertainment, just minutes to downtown Los Altos. Enjoy soaring 18-foot ceilings, an extravagant ballroom, dining room, and secluded backyard filled with mature oak trees and private creek. A dramatic foyer greets visitors with elegant chandeliers, French doors, an abundance of natural lighting, and hardwood flooring. The Chef's kitchen includes high-quality Viking appliances, stunning countertops, beautifully crafted cabinetry, and two large center islands.

A formal dining room provides for private dining under a gorgeous chandelier. The luxurious en-suite master-bedroom features a fireplace, dual vanities, built-in cabinets, a spacious walk-in closet, soaking tub with walk-in shower, separate bidet and toilet. Step into the park-like backyard, complete with expansive decks, the Permanente Creek, lush lawns, and multiple entertainment areas. An attached two-car garage provides ample storage, adjacent to a dedicated laundry room with full-size washer and dryer, and an additional Sub-Zero refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Lundy Ln have any available units?
922 Lundy Ln has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 922 Lundy Ln have?
Some of 922 Lundy Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Lundy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
922 Lundy Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Lundy Ln pet-friendly?
No, 922 Lundy Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loyola.
Does 922 Lundy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 922 Lundy Ln does offer parking.
Does 922 Lundy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 Lundy Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Lundy Ln have a pool?
No, 922 Lundy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 922 Lundy Ln have accessible units?
No, 922 Lundy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Lundy Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 Lundy Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 922 Lundy Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 922 Lundy Ln has units with air conditioning.
