922 Lundy Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This gorgeous Los Altos estate offers more than 4,600 square feet of luxury living on over half of an acre of land in an exceptional neighborhood. The estate lives as a 5-bedroom, 3.5 bath home with unlimited potential for entertainment, just minutes to downtown Los Altos. Enjoy soaring 18-foot ceilings, an extravagant ballroom, dining room, and secluded backyard filled with mature oak trees and private creek. A dramatic foyer greets visitors with elegant chandeliers, French doors, an abundance of natural lighting, and hardwood flooring. The Chef's kitchen includes high-quality Viking appliances, stunning countertops, beautifully crafted cabinetry, and two large center islands.



A formal dining room provides for private dining under a gorgeous chandelier. The luxurious en-suite master-bedroom features a fireplace, dual vanities, built-in cabinets, a spacious walk-in closet, soaking tub with walk-in shower, separate bidet and toilet. Step into the park-like backyard, complete with expansive decks, the Permanente Creek, lush lawns, and multiple entertainment areas. An attached two-car garage provides ample storage, adjacent to a dedicated laundry room with full-size washer and dryer, and an additional Sub-Zero refrigerator.