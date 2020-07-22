1015 Madison Ave

Amenities

Beautiful Southside Home Near Schools! - This beautiful Southside home is close to Los Banos High School in a beautiful tree lined area. 4 bedroom 2 bath home built in 1963 with 1676 square feet of living space. Central heat and air, two car garage, and a large backyard. Don't let this pass you up!!!!



$1900 a month rent plus $2500 security deposit. Pets strictly negotiable with $300 increased security deposit per pet.



Heading East on Hwy 152, turn right on 10th st, Turn left on Madison, House is on the right.



Applications on our website (www.brehome.com).



TENANT STILL RESIDES AT PROPERTY. DO NOT DISTURB. CALL FOR APPOINTMENT. 1 year lease required. Available around August 30th.



Visit www.brehome.com for more info on this property, other rentals, and pictures of this great property or call Borelli Real Estate Services (Property Management Company) 1(209) 485-9273 ext. 3 for more info.



