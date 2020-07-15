Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage hot tub courtyard package receiving

The Monarch Apartment Lofts is a sought-after apartment community right in the middle of Reseda, California. Our floor plans are designed with attention to detail. Each one with a plethora of amenities to help you live comfortably and enjoy any lifestyle. The Monarch is a hop, skip, and jump away to an array of fine dining and neighborhood eateries, shopping, and local attractions. Students can enjoy our close proximity to CSUN, Pierce College, and CSULA as well. The breathtaking, open-concept apartment homes feature city views, spectacular mountain scenery overlooking San Fernando Valley, and much more. Our apartments feature walk-in closets*, extra storage, oversized windows, all newly renovated interiors, designer accent walls, stainless steel appliances such as; gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator*, hardwood, and carpet flooring, fireplaces*, balconies or patios*, and loft-style units with high vaulted ceilings*. * (In select apartment homes)



Residents will also get community amenities of a heated refreshing pool, relaxing spa, delightful barbecues, off-leash dog park, 3 laundry facilities, elevator, 24-hour on-call maintenance emergency, controlled access entry, and subterranean assigned parking. Our professional management team offers extraordinary customer service with a smile. The team organizes many fun resident events throughout the year for a fun way to meet your neighbors and socialize. Call us today to schedule a visit and let your life blossom at The Monarch Apartment Lofts.