All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Monarch Apartment Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Monarch Apartment Lofts
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:55 AM

Monarch Apartment Lofts

7918 Reseda Boulevard · (334) 487-8346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 6 weeks free and $150 Grub Hub Gift Card on select homes!
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7918 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 110 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,914

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1119 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,451

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monarch Apartment Lofts.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
courtyard
package receiving
The Monarch Apartment Lofts is a sought-after apartment community right in the middle of Reseda, California. Our floor plans are designed with attention to detail. Each one with a plethora of amenities to help you live comfortably and enjoy any lifestyle. The Monarch is a hop, skip, and jump away to an array of fine dining and neighborhood eateries, shopping, and local attractions. Students can enjoy our close proximity to CSUN, Pierce College, and CSULA as well. The breathtaking, open-concept apartment homes feature city views, spectacular mountain scenery overlooking San Fernando Valley, and much more. Our apartments feature walk-in closets*, extra storage, oversized windows, all newly renovated interiors, designer accent walls, stainless steel appliances such as; gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator*, hardwood, and carpet flooring, fireplaces*, balconies or patios*, and loft-style units with high vaulted ceilings*. * (In select apartment homes)

Residents will also get community amenities of a heated refreshing pool, relaxing spa, delightful barbecues, off-leash dog park, 3 laundry facilities, elevator, 24-hour on-call maintenance emergency, controlled access entry, and subterranean assigned parking. Our professional management team offers extraordinary customer service with a smile. The team organizes many fun resident events throughout the year for a fun way to meet your neighbors and socialize. Call us today to schedule a visit and let your life blossom at The Monarch Apartment Lofts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Max weight 30 lb each.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monarch Apartment Lofts have any available units?
Monarch Apartment Lofts has 4 units available starting at $1,914 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Monarch Apartment Lofts have?
Some of Monarch Apartment Lofts's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monarch Apartment Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Monarch Apartment Lofts is offering the following rent specials: Up to 6 weeks free and $150 Grub Hub Gift Card on select homes!
Is Monarch Apartment Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Monarch Apartment Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Monarch Apartment Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Monarch Apartment Lofts offers parking.
Does Monarch Apartment Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Monarch Apartment Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Monarch Apartment Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Monarch Apartment Lofts has a pool.
Does Monarch Apartment Lofts have accessible units?
No, Monarch Apartment Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Monarch Apartment Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monarch Apartment Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Monarch Apartment Lofts?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity