Apartment List
/
CA
/
loma linda
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

85 Apartments for rent in Loma Linda, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Loma Linda apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
$1,430
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,591
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26200 Redlands Blvd #119 - 26200 Redlands Blvd #119
26200 Redlands Boulevard, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
994 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Loma Linda - This two bedroom, 2 bath home is located minutes from LLUMC and VA. Both bedrooms include walk in closets, wood floor, Property includes refrigerator and dishwasher.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11572 Nelson St
11572 Nelson Street, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2014 sqft
Large Home Near VA and LLUMC - This large 5 bedroom 3 bath home is near the VA and LLUMC. It features a large living room, a large formal dining room, an open kitchen with a beautiful island, and a downstairs office/work room.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
26145 Windsor Drive
26145 Windsor Drive, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2342 sqft
South of Barton Home close to Bryn Mawr Elementary. 3 bedrooms + a bonus room. 2.5 bathrooms. All bedrooms are upstairs. Combination of wood and tile floors throughout. 3 car garage. Lots of fruit trees in the back yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
26147 Wallack Place
26147 Wallack Place, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2824 sqft
Sprawling 2824 Square foot single family home in the heart of Loma Linda with 3 Master Bedrooms & 4 bathrooms! One of the bedrooms is downstairs and the other two are upstairs on opposite ends of the house....

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10976 Ragsdale Rd
10976 Ragsdale Road, Loma Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2186 sqft
10976 Ragsdale Rd Available 08/01/20 10976 Ragsdale Rd Loma Linda - Beautiful 2 story home in Loma Linda. 2186 sq ft 4 bed 3 bath with 2 car garage. Fenced yard, central A/C and auto sprinklers.
Results within 1 mile of Loma Linda
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
27 Units Available
West Redlands
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Reche Canyon
2217 Cahuilla Street
2217 Cahuilla Street, Colton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1472 sqft
2217 Cahuilla Street Available 07/15/20 Clean and Spacious Condo - At 1475 sq ft this 2 bedroom 2 bath CONDO Located in the desirable Indian Knolls community, in a park like grounds.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview
1565 Coulston Street
1565 East Coulston Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
864 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Features 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths, Family Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Granite Counters, Wood Floors Tile Floors and One Car Detached Garage and One Covered Carport and much more.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
West Redlands
1510 Orange Avenue
1510 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Upgraded Townhome Located Within The Gated Community of Villa Valencia! This Home Features 2 Bedrooms with 2.
Results within 5 miles of Loma Linda
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
West Redlands
Pinewood Apts
1000 Pine Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
938 sqft
Offering single-story cottages as well as one- and two-bedroom homes, these units provide fully-equipped kitchens, gas ranges, spacious closets, private patios and balconies, and more - all situated in a verdant green setting.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
10 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
9 Units Available
Cooley Ranch
Centrepointe
1401 E Santo Antonio Dr, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,129
328 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished and unfurnished units near I-215, dining and shopping. Loads of community amenities, including coffee bar, courtyard and gas room. Pool, hot tub, gym and sports courts. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
4 Units Available
Curtis
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
North Redlands
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,441
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
3 Units Available
San Gorgonio
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Las Brisas
2001 N Rancho Ave, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,201
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
560 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Rancho Avenue bus line and I-215. Community amenities include on-site management, laundry facility, parking and courtyard with BBQ grill. Apartments features central air conditioning and range/oven.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Andreas
3519 20th St
3519 20th Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
882 sqft
Available Soon!! - **Please do not call the office. Please reach out to us through the contact tab.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Perris Hills
1795 Crestview Ave.
1795 Crestview Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1534 sqft
1795 Crestview Ave. Available 07/15/20 Cute and Cozy Home - 1534 square ft., 3 bed room, 2 bath house located in a quiet established neighborhood close to St. Bernadine Hospital.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
510 Martin Ave.
510 West Martin Avenue, Colton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1390 sqft
510 Martin Ave. Available 08/18/20 Cute Must See Colton Home - What a cute 4BR 2BA Home. Enjoy cooler nights in front of your brick fireplace in the living room. The home features Ceramic tile flooring with fairly new upgraded carpet.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
University
2891 Canyon Crest Drive
2891 Canyon Crest Drive, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Riverside. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, pool, storage, and washer dryer in unit, fireplace. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10162 Coral Lane
10162 Coral Lane, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
Walking Distance to Association Amenities - ASSOCIATION POOL, LAKE, AND PLAYGROUND**Neutral carpet and paint**Large Loft**Fireplace**Beautiful home has been tastefully remodeled in neutral colors.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
University
759 Spruce Street
759 Spruce Street, Riverside, CA
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
2941 sqft
Nearly 3000 SQFT gorgeous family home. With 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a 2-Car garage. Whole house is newly remodeled. Quartz counter tops, Stainless Steal Appliances. Polished concrete floor on the first floor and wood floor through the 2nd story.
City Guide for Loma Linda, CA

Loma Linda: Proud home of the first baboon-to-human heart transplant.

Widely considered one of the Inland Empire’s best kept secrets, Loma Linda is an older town with a rich history full of medical firsts. The hub of activity for the Seventh Day Adventist community in the area, their influence on Loma Linda has stretched all of the way from the primarily vegetarian cuisine offered at area restaurants to the weekend mail delivery which, until furloughs in 2011, was one of the only towns in the country to have a Sunday mail delivery.   See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Loma Linda, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Loma Linda apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Loma Linda 1 BedroomsLoma Linda 2 BedroomsLoma Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLoma Linda 3 BedroomsLoma Linda Apartments with Balcony
Loma Linda Apartments with GarageLoma Linda Apartments with GymLoma Linda Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLoma Linda Apartments with Parking
Loma Linda Apartments with PoolLoma Linda Apartments with Washer-DryerLoma Linda Dog Friendly ApartmentsLoma Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CAHome Gardens, CA
Citrus, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CALaguna Woods, CAAdelanto, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CASilver Lakes, CANorth Tustin, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Loma Linda UniversityCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College