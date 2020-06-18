500 E. WALNUT

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom Home Available Now - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with 1 car detached garage. Close to Lodi Avenue & S. Cherokee Lane. Walking distance to shopping, dining and transit stop.



Tenants responsible for all utilities. All of our rentals require renter's insurance with $100,000 minimum liability. Minimum income 2.5 times the rent amount. No smoking allowed in the home. No pets allowed. This property requires a 1 year lease.



We encourage you to drive by the property and call Lodi Property Management at (209)368-5554 extension 101 for more information. Visit us online at www.lodirentals.com to schedule your showing, submit your rental application or for a list of other available properties.



CalBRE Lic#01243564



**Listing subject to change without notice **



The safety of all of our guests, employees, residents and prospective residents are important to us and we are taking additional precautions as recommended by the CDC to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. This includes, but not limited to requesting that all guests that view an available home wear a cloth or mask covering your nose and mouth. Please notify our office if you need an accommodation for this requirement prior to your appointment, so we can make appropriate alternate arrangements. Our office is also closed to guests, but we are accepting applications online or you may call our office for arrangements to apply if you are unable to apply online. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we are all in this together.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835404)