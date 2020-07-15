2400 Eilers Lane #1701.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 3 Bedroom Condo Near Lodi Lake - This gorgeous downstairs condo is located in a gated HOA community. It features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a breakfast nook off the kitchen, washer/dryer hooks ups, a detached one car garage and access to the community pool. Many restaurants within walking distance, less than a mile away from Lodi Lake and less than a half mile away from Wine & Roses.



Resident responsible for all utilities. All of our rentals require renter's insurance with $100,000 minimum liability. Minimum income 3 times the rent amount. No smoking allowed in the home. No pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



