2400 Eilers Lane #1701.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

2400 Eilers Lane #1701

2400 Eilers Lane · (209) 368-5554 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Lodi
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Location

2400 Eilers Lane, Lodi, CA 95242
Sunwest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2400 Eilers Lane #1701 · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom Condo Near Lodi Lake - This gorgeous downstairs condo is located in a gated HOA community. It features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a breakfast nook off the kitchen, washer/dryer hooks ups, a detached one car garage and access to the community pool. Many restaurants within walking distance, less than a mile away from Lodi Lake and less than a half mile away from Wine & Roses.

Resident responsible for all utilities. All of our rentals require renter's insurance with $100,000 minimum liability. Minimum income 3 times the rent amount. No smoking allowed in the home. No pets allowed.

We encourage you to drive by the property and call Lodi Property Management at (209)368-5554 extension 101 for more information. Visit us online at www.lodirentals.com to schedule a showing, submit an application or for a listing of other available properties.

CalBRE Lic#01243564

**Listing subject to change without notice **

The safety of all of our guests, employees, residents and prospective residents are important to us and we are taking additional precautions as recommended by the CDC to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. This includes, but not limited to requesting that all guests that view an available home wear a cloth or mask covering your nose and mouth. Please notify our office if you need an accommodation for this requirement prior to your appointment, so we can make appropriate alternate arrangements. Our office is also closed to guests, but we are accepting applications online or you may call our office for arrangements to apply if you are unable to apply online. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we are all in this together.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4654909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2400 Eilers Lane #1701 have any available units?
2400 Eilers Lane #1701 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2400 Eilers Lane #1701 have?
Some of 2400 Eilers Lane #1701's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Eilers Lane #1701 currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Eilers Lane #1701 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Eilers Lane #1701 pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Eilers Lane #1701 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lodi.
Does 2400 Eilers Lane #1701 offer parking?
Yes, 2400 Eilers Lane #1701 offers parking.
Does 2400 Eilers Lane #1701 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 Eilers Lane #1701 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Eilers Lane #1701 have a pool?
Yes, 2400 Eilers Lane #1701 has a pool.
Does 2400 Eilers Lane #1701 have accessible units?
No, 2400 Eilers Lane #1701 does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Eilers Lane #1701 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Eilers Lane #1701 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 Eilers Lane #1701 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2400 Eilers Lane #1701 has units with air conditioning.

