CHARMING RENTAL PROPERTY! This immaculate home with old world appeal also boasts a cozy rear one-bedroom cottage! Perfect for renting out together or individually. You can't beat the convenience: a block away from local shopping and a short walk to Hutchins Street Square! Front home is Craftsman-style 3-bedroom 2-bath bungalow with detached garage. Rear unit is much newer 1-bedroom with attached 2-car garage that could be rented separately for $200/month. Rent both residences and garage separately for around $2700/month OR live in one unit and use rents to offset your house payment! FHA OK!