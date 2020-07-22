Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:44 PM

95 Apartments for rent in Temple City, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Temple City offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Temple City
5939 Sultana Avenue
5939 Sultana Avenue, Temple City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1400 sqft
One of the kind remodeled classic SFR in the Area! One level property fit for all kind of tenants with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an extra super large bonus room is attached directly to the property and a extra washer/dryer room is provided at the
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
736 W Camino Real Ave # B
736 W Camino Real Ave, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1580 sqft
Two Weeks Free Rent for Qualified Applicant! 3 Bedroom/3.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
East San Gabriel
8730 E Greenwood Avenue
8730 East Greenwood Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2336 sqft
DRIVE-BY ONLY. SHOWINGS BEGIN 6/16. Mediterranean style newer home built in 2006 with skylight and vaulted ceiling. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths with marble floors. Kitchen with granite counter tops,formal dining room, family room, playroom with storage.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
San Gabriel
5404 N Delta Street
5404 N Delta St, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1188 sqft
Almost brand new turnkey condition 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the highly desirable San Gabriel School District. Open floor plan with a very efficient design. Living room and dining area feature recess lighting and beautiful tile flooring.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
511 E Live Oak Avenue
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
UPGRADED TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO!! Arcadia School District!!! Spacious 2 Master Suites and too many upgrades to list! Fully remodeled kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and granite counter tops and convenient breakfast nook.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
726 Fairview Avenue
726 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1610 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION***** This 2-story townhouse built in 2009, Designed by Robert Tong.

Last updated June 3 at 04:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
1014 Fairview Avenue
1014 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
2333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Sophisticated French Chateau style Town-home located in the heart area of Arcadia. Unit #7 is located at the end unit with the largest square feet of living space in the complex.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
625 West Wistaria Ave
625 West Wistaria Avenue, Arcadia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2928 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,260
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 12:37 PM
12 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,134
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,498
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,261
1115 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
16 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,157
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,183
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,106
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,786
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,070
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,143
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,378
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
South Lake
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,605
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
1 Unit Available
South Pasadena
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
750 sqft
Spacious One Bedrooms Ready for Move-In! - Seeing is believing - and we know you'll love these renovations! Featuring beautiful quartz kitchen counter-tops with custom back splash, refrigerator and gas stove, wood-look plank flooring, crown valance
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
22 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
15 Units Available
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,355
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
28 Units Available
Monrovia
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
$2,225
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,662
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
27 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,932
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,133
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,723
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
945 sqft
Welcome home to Monarch Terrace Apartments, in beautiful Pasadena. These Pasadena Apartments are located just off the Metro Gold Line between Allen and Lake Stations, and the 134 and 210 freeways with connections to the 2 and the 110.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pasadena
221 S Marengo Ave 5
221 Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
710 sqft
1 BED 1 BATH CUTE HISTORICAL BUILDING - Property Id: 309963 Rare opportunity to live at the Monticello Manor, nestled in the heart of Pasadena.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
12920 Dalewood St 60
12920 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
UPSTAIR LOVERS -MOVE IN READY - .
City Guide for Temple City, CA

Wake up and smell the flowers in Temple City, California: "Home of the Camellias"!

If you have even a hint of gardening aspirations, you will love Temple City, CA. After all, this is a city that observes the long held tradition of the annual Camellia festival. That should say much about the city’s interest not just in growing Camellias, but also in cultivating social cohesiveness. Sounds good? Let’s get you your own place in this community! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Temple City, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Temple City offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Temple City. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Temple City can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

