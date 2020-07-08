Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c56842c07e ---- SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/c56842c07e/6642-bigelow-st-lakewood-ca-lakewood-ca-90713 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Central Air Conditioning, upgraded kitchen and baths,. 2 car attached garage with lots of driveway space.. Large backyard. Laundry facility with hookups for full size appliances. Close to parks and excellent schools. AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately RENT: 2950 $10 preventative maintenance fee DEPOSIT: $2950.00 TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES $5900.00 with good credit SMOKING: No smoking allowed inside property Gardening included APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): 1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com 2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) 3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now? 4) Complete the Online Application Form 5) Pay the Application Fee ? Property Description Details ? ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? *ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month. APPLICATION FEE: $45 APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days GUARANTORS: Allowed *LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner. *PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930 *LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*