Lakewood, CA
6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA
6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA

6642 Bigelow St · No Longer Available
Location

6642 Bigelow St, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c56842c07e ---- SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/c56842c07e/6642-bigelow-st-lakewood-ca-lakewood-ca-90713 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Central Air Conditioning, upgraded kitchen and baths,. 2 car attached garage with lots of driveway space.. Large backyard. Laundry facility with hookups for full size appliances. Close to parks and excellent schools. AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately RENT: 2950 $10 preventative maintenance fee DEPOSIT: $2950.00 TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES $5900.00 with good credit SMOKING: No smoking allowed inside property Gardening included APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): 1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com 2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) 3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now? 4) Complete the Online Application Form 5) Pay the Application Fee ? Property Description Details ? ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? *ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month. APPLICATION FEE: $45 APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days GUARANTORS: Allowed *LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner. *PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930 *LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA have any available units?
6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA have?
Some of 6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA currently offering any rent specials?
6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA pet-friendly?
Yes, 6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA is pet friendly.
Does 6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA offer parking?
Yes, 6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA offers parking.
Does 6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA have a pool?
No, 6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA does not have a pool.
Does 6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA have accessible units?
No, 6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA does not have accessible units.
Does 6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA have units with dishwashers?
No, 6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6642 Bigelow St Lakewood, CA has units with air conditioning.

