209 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CA

Finding an apartment in Lakewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Lakewood Park
1 Unit Available
4502 Petaluma Ave.
4502 Petaluma Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1138 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Lakewood! - Come and see this lovely 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! First thing youll notice upon entry is the natural light from the large bay window, fresh new paint, and new vinyl plank flooring.
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,791
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.

Bixby Knolls
1 Unit Available
4806 GAVIOTA AVE
4806 Gaviota Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,425
1350 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH...

California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Cherry Ave
3565 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
California Heights Duplex Apartment - Located in California Heights, this spotless single level duplex unit is a real gem. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boasts approximately 600 square feet of living space.

Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12551 Valencia Street
12551 East Valencia Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1356 sqft
3 bed room with two bath. Single story house. House offers Laminate wood floor, Granite counter top, Double pane window and doors. Newly upgraded bathrooms. Living room is facing south with lots lights into the house.

South of Conant
1 Unit Available
5529 E. Peabody St.
5529 Peabody Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
917 sqft
Charming Home South of Conant - Charming home in a residential neighborhood of Long Beach featuring 2 bed rooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors in living room and dining room, carpet in both bedrooms, ceiling fans, newer windows, new roof, large enclosed
$
Downtown Long Beach
73 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,175
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
$
Downtown Long Beach
10 Units Available
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,003
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1023 sqft
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,792
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Downey
27 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Saint Mary
6 Units Available
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,795
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
991 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Paramount
9 Units Available
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
$
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Downtown Long Beach
9 Units Available
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,915
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,273
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Downtown Long Beach
13 Units Available
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,215
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1191 sqft
Sophisticated enclave north of Ocean Boulevard. Abundance of amenities, including fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garages, coffee bars and guest suites. Pool, hot tub, yoga and gym to reinvigorate and refresh.
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE1991360)
Traffic Circle
10 Units Available
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Traffic Circle
4 Units Available
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,138
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Artesia
10 Units Available
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Buena Park
2 Units Available
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
865 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6400 Lincoln Avenue in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Long Beach
54 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,059
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,804
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
$
Downtown Long Beach
13 Units Available
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Downtown Long Beach
29 Units Available
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,605
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
City Guide for Lakewood, CA

Lakewood is home to the world's first Denny's Restaurant. Talk about moons over our own hearts!

Located in Los Angeles County, Lakewood CA is sometimes referred to as the "instant city" due to its leap from being a humble lima bean field to a thriving city all within a decade! This 9.5 square mile city is mere 23 miles away from LA; with Long Beach bordering its west and south region. This city is home to one of America’s largest malls the Lakewood Center Mall, which just goes to show the exponential leap it has made from its humble beginnings.This city of approximately 81,000 people is very typical of a post-World War II suburb. One of the most successfully planned communities, developers of Lakewood have been credited for "altering the map of Southern California forever". Wanna know what its like to be part of this massive planned development? Let’s find you an apartment for rent first! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lakewood, CA

Finding an apartment in Lakewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

