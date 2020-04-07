Rent Calculator
5528 Hayter Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:04 AM
5528 Hayter Avenue
5528 Hayter Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5528 Hayter Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual
Amenities
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
Nice home is lakewood for rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5528 Hayter Avenue have any available units?
5528 Hayter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lakewood, CA
.
Is 5528 Hayter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5528 Hayter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5528 Hayter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5528 Hayter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakewood
.
Does 5528 Hayter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5528 Hayter Avenue offers parking.
Does 5528 Hayter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5528 Hayter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5528 Hayter Avenue have a pool?
No, 5528 Hayter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5528 Hayter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5528 Hayter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5528 Hayter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5528 Hayter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5528 Hayter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5528 Hayter Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
