9817 River St

Amenities
Studio 1 Bath 700 sqft
Historic upstairs bungalow/studio with large private deck.
Amenities include Hardwood and slate floors, built-in custom cabinetry, custom fixtures,
custom ceiling fan, gas stove, chalkboard kitchen cabinets, lots of storage, huge kitchen, private parking + lots of guest parking, pets welcome.
Historic 1 bed/1bath Cottage. Rarely available! You cant beat this community and its proximity to everything you would ever want or need! Pets welcome! Washer and dryer located in-unit. Hardwood floors. Designated parking. Available soon. Sept 1
Amenities include:
Hardwood and slate floors, built-in custom cabinetry, custom fixtures, custom ceiling fan, gas stove, chalkboard kitchen cabinets, lots of storage, huge kitchen, private parking + lots of guest parking, pets welcome. Unit features * Cable ready * Hardwood floors * Air conditioning * Refrigerator * Walk-in closets * Garage parking * Oven / range * Heat - electric * Pet Friendly
Rental Features
Cable ready
Hardwood floors
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Walk-in closets
Garage parking
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Pet Friendly
Property Features
Parking
Storage units
Lease Terms
$1,295.00 security deposit