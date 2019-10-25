All apartments in Lakeside
9817 River St
9817 River St

9817 River Street · No Longer Available
Location

9817 River Street, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Studio 1 Bath 700 sqft

Historic upstairs bungalow/studio with large private deck.
Amenities include Hardwood and slate floors, built-in custom cabinetry, custom fixtures,
custom ceiling fan, gas stove, chalkboard kitchen cabinets, lots of storage, huge kitchen, private parking + lots of guest parking, pets welcome.

Historic 1 bed/1bath Cottage. Rarely available! You cant beat this community and its proximity to everything you would ever want or need! Pets welcome! Washer and dryer located in-unit. Hardwood floors. Designated parking. Available soon. Sept 1
Amenities include:
Hardwood and slate floors, built-in custom cabinetry, custom fixtures, custom ceiling fan, gas stove, chalkboard kitchen cabinets, lots of storage, huge kitchen, private parking + lots of guest parking, pets welcome. Unit features * Cable ready * Hardwood floors * Air conditioning * Refrigerator * Walk-in closets * Garage parking * Oven / range * Heat - electric * Pet Friendly
Lease Terms

$1,295.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

