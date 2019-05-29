All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated May 29 2019

13263 Saddle Ridge Rd.

13263 Saddle Ridge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

13263 Saddle Ridge Rd, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

4Br 2Ba in Lakeside Available Now! - Cute & Clean 4 Bedroom 2 bath, 2 story Patio Home has small fenced yard & on a Cul de Sac. Sits in a community where there is room for the kids to play & there's also Community Pool as well.
Close to all, Shopping, Restaurants & Public transportation, not far from Parks & Lakes. Also Not far to entrance to 8 Freeway, just minuets away from all of San Diego County. A Must See!

Amenities :
* Galley Kitchen
* Granite Counter tops
* Refrigerator
* A/C
* Master Bedroom with on Suite is downstairs
* Walk in Closet with extra Storage
* 3Br & 1ba upstairs
* 2C Garage w/opener storage shelves
* Low Maintenance Yard
* Community Pool
* Small Pet maybe. What do you have?

Rental Requirements:
No Sec 8
Renters insurance is required.
Income - must be at least 2 1/2 times the rental amount.
Credit - FICO scores 650+, no evictions (no exceptions).
Positive Rental References from landlords.

Please drive by 13263 Saddleridge Rd. Take a look then give us a call to see the inside.
Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgmt. 619-562-9336
www.tr-prop.com~ Cal BRE00692546
Please do not fill out the application online until you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest. Please give us a call so we can go over some details.

(RLNE3660141)

