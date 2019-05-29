13263 Saddle Ridge Rd.

Amenities

4Br 2Ba in Lakeside Available Now! - Cute & Clean 4 Bedroom 2 bath, 2 story Patio Home has small fenced yard & on a Cul de Sac. Sits in a community where there is room for the kids to play & there's also Community Pool as well.

Close to all, Shopping, Restaurants & Public transportation, not far from Parks & Lakes. Also Not far to entrance to 8 Freeway, just minuets away from all of San Diego County. A Must See!



Amenities :

* Galley Kitchen

* Granite Counter tops

* Refrigerator

* A/C

* Master Bedroom with on Suite is downstairs

* Walk in Closet with extra Storage

* 3Br & 1ba upstairs

* 2C Garage w/opener storage shelves

* Low Maintenance Yard

* Community Pool

* Small Pet maybe. What do you have?



Rental Requirements:

No Sec 8

Renters insurance is required.

Income - must be at least 2 1/2 times the rental amount.

Credit - FICO scores 650+, no evictions (no exceptions).

Positive Rental References from landlords.



Please drive by 13263 Saddleridge Rd. Take a look then give us a call to see the inside.

Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgmt. 619-562-9336

www.tr-prop.com~ Cal BRE00692546

Please do not fill out the application online until you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest. Please give us a call so we can go over some details.



