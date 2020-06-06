13149 Laurel Street

Amenities

3BR Better Homes & Gardens *$200 Off First Month* - *** $200 Off First Months Rent ***

-3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Style Home

-Within 5 minutes of SR-67 or I-8

-Recessed lighting & wood blinds throughout

-Ceiling fans in every room

-Central Heat & A/C

-Fireplace

-2 Car Garage with opener

-RV/Boat Parking

-Outdoor storage shed

-Fenced yard & dog run

-Gardener included

-Update/Remodeled kitchen

--Granite counter tops

--Rich dark wood cabinets

--Roller bearing drawers

--Lazy Susans in corners

---All Stainless Steel appliances include:

----Double-Door Fridge

----Dishwasher

----Stove

----Above counter Microwave

-Washer/Dryer hookups (110v/220v/or Gas)

-Updated wiring with cable/computer central hub

-Living room has connections for wall mounting TV & closet for hiding A/V equipment

-Den / Family / Bonus Room with fireplace

-Bedrooms have mirrored closets with built-in shelving

-Plenty of additional closet space

-Fruit trees in back

-Pet OK upon prior approval

-1 year lease. Renters Insurance Required. Available now for immediate move-in

-Good Credit Required. No Smokers.



13149 Laurel St., Lakeside CA 92040

Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a viewing.



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



(RLNE5831137)