Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

13149 Laurel Street

13149 Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Location

13149 Laurel Street, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
3BR Better Homes & Gardens *$200 Off First Month* - *** $200 Off First Months Rent ***
-3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Style Home
-Within 5 minutes of SR-67 or I-8
-Recessed lighting & wood blinds throughout
-Ceiling fans in every room
-Central Heat & A/C
-Fireplace
-2 Car Garage with opener
-RV/Boat Parking
-Outdoor storage shed
-Fenced yard & dog run
-Gardener included
-Update/Remodeled kitchen
--Granite counter tops
--Rich dark wood cabinets
--Roller bearing drawers
--Lazy Susans in corners
---All Stainless Steel appliances include:
----Double-Door Fridge
----Dishwasher
----Stove
----Above counter Microwave
-Washer/Dryer hookups (110v/220v/or Gas)
-Updated wiring with cable/computer central hub
-Living room has connections for wall mounting TV & closet for hiding A/V equipment
-Den / Family / Bonus Room with fireplace
-Bedrooms have mirrored closets with built-in shelving
-Plenty of additional closet space
-Fruit trees in back
-Pet OK upon prior approval
-1 year lease. Renters Insurance Required. Available now for immediate move-in
-Good Credit Required. No Smokers.

13149 Laurel St., Lakeside CA 92040
Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a viewing.

Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf

(RLNE5831137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13149 Laurel Street have any available units?
13149 Laurel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 13149 Laurel Street have?
Some of 13149 Laurel Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13149 Laurel Street currently offering any rent specials?
13149 Laurel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13149 Laurel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13149 Laurel Street is pet friendly.
Does 13149 Laurel Street offer parking?
Yes, 13149 Laurel Street offers parking.
Does 13149 Laurel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13149 Laurel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13149 Laurel Street have a pool?
No, 13149 Laurel Street does not have a pool.
Does 13149 Laurel Street have accessible units?
No, 13149 Laurel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13149 Laurel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13149 Laurel Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13149 Laurel Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13149 Laurel Street has units with air conditioning.

