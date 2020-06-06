13149 Laurel Street

Amenities
3BR Better Homes & Gardens *$200 Off First Month* - *** $200 Off First Months Rent ***
-3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Style Home
-Within 5 minutes of SR-67 or I-8
-Recessed lighting & wood blinds throughout
-Ceiling fans in every room
-Central Heat & A/C
-Fireplace
-2 Car Garage with opener
-RV/Boat Parking
-Outdoor storage shed
-Fenced yard & dog run
-Gardener included
-Update/Remodeled kitchen
--Granite counter tops
--Rich dark wood cabinets
--Roller bearing drawers
--Lazy Susans in corners
---All Stainless Steel appliances include:
----Double-Door Fridge
----Dishwasher
----Stove
----Above counter Microwave
-Washer/Dryer hookups (110v/220v/or Gas)
-Updated wiring with cable/computer central hub
-Living room has connections for wall mounting TV & closet for hiding A/V equipment
-Den / Family / Bonus Room with fireplace
-Bedrooms have mirrored closets with built-in shelving
-Plenty of additional closet space
-Fruit trees in back
-Pet OK upon prior approval
-1 year lease. Renters Insurance Required. Available now for immediate move-in
-Good Credit Required. No Smokers.
13149 Laurel St., Lakeside CA 92040
Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a viewing.
Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf
(RLNE5831137)