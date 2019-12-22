All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

13148 Shenandoah

13148 Shenandoah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13148 Shenandoah Drive, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lakeside Detached Home with large yard with Air Conditioning, Available Now! - Uniquely designed Lakeside home in well-established neighborhood Architecturally pleasing- this home has many charms & features w/ great curb appeal. Spacious front yard with attractive entry and Stained Redwood fence in rear & side yard to add character to this already fabulous home! Newer dual glazed windows w/ aluminum frames and upgraded doors throughout. Kitchen boasts laminated custom cabinets and backsplash.3 Large bedrooms and 2 ba. This is a well cared for detached home in quiet neighborhood. Very open floor plan with eat in kitchen .Whirlpool Range/Oven & GE Profile Stainless Steel Pullout Vent Hood makes this kitchen a cook's dream! Large backyard w/ plenty of room for entertaining while enjoying the mountain views. Recessed lighting in entry hall & kitchen, recessed spotlights in living room & 2 bedrooms, and a skylight in hall bathroom. Air Conditioning and many windows for the cool Summer breeze. Attached 2 car garage and plenty of driveway and street parking. Convenient to freeways & shopping. Walking distance to schools. Small pet under 25 lbs. ok with approval, and additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.
All tenants required to have Renters Insurance . Please check website for tenant requirements prior to applying.

Professionally managed by SDRentpros DRE#01247165
Email sdrentprosleasing@gmail.com or call 888 448-8364 for showing or more info.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4167465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

