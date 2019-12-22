13148 Shenandoah

Amenities
Lakeside Detached Home with large yard with Air Conditioning, Available Now! - Uniquely designed Lakeside home in well-established neighborhood Architecturally pleasing- this home has many charms & features w/ great curb appeal. Spacious front yard with attractive entry and Stained Redwood fence in rear & side yard to add character to this already fabulous home! Newer dual glazed windows w/ aluminum frames and upgraded doors throughout. Kitchen boasts laminated custom cabinets and backsplash.3 Large bedrooms and 2 ba. This is a well cared for detached home in quiet neighborhood. Very open floor plan with eat in kitchen .Whirlpool Range/Oven & GE Profile Stainless Steel Pullout Vent Hood makes this kitchen a cook's dream! Large backyard w/ plenty of room for entertaining while enjoying the mountain views. Recessed lighting in entry hall & kitchen, recessed spotlights in living room & 2 bedrooms, and a skylight in hall bathroom. Air Conditioning and many windows for the cool Summer breeze. Attached 2 car garage and plenty of driveway and street parking. Convenient to freeways & shopping. Walking distance to schools. Small pet under 25 lbs. ok with approval, and additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.
No Dogs Allowed
